GATEWAY CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF CASCADES CASINO DELTA

$99.3 Million Investment Features Exciting Dining, Gaming and Entertainment Options

$99.3 Million investment and hundreds of new jobs for the Delta economy

500 slots, 18 live gaming tables and stadium-style gaming

Signature restaurant brands, MATCH Eatery & Public House, the Buffet, Plus Summit Bar

DELTA, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited (Gateway) is excited to officially open Cascades Casino Delta (Cascades) at 6005, BC-17A. Cascades features 500 slots, 18 table games and stadium-style gaming, as well as Gateway's signature restaurants MATCH Eatery & Public House and the Buffet. The new casino represents an investment of $99.3 million in Delta and the creation of hundreds of new jobs.

"This is a wonderful day for Delta and Gateway Casinos. I am proud to say, despite the challenges of the pandemic over the last two and a half years, we finally reached our destination," said Gateway's Chief Operating Officer, Rob Ward. "This new property is testimony to the resiliency and determination of a great many people who kept their focus and worked hard together to create a state-of-the-art entertainment destination for the City of Delta."

The latest property to be unveiled by Gateway features their proprietary casino and restaurant brands. The Cascades brand is built around the design inspiration of "Play". Gateway has successful Cascades properties in North Bay and Chatham (ON) and Langley, Kamloops and Penticton, BC. The signature restaurant brand, MATCH Eatery & Public House, offers the welcoming, family-friendly experience of a neighbourhood pub with the high energy and excitement of a sports bar, plus live entertainment and multi-season patio spaces. Cascades also features the Buffet which provides a unique combination of excellent food at value pricing, with an entertaining and family friendly atmosphere. Rounding out the amenities is a new state-of-the-art 5,000 sq. ft ballroom that converts into (3) conference separate spaces.

"BCLC is delighted to open the brand-new Cascades Casino Delta in collaboration with our partners at Gateway. Offering an innovative gaming experience and access to industry-leading player health resources, the casino will provide excellent entertainment for our players to enjoy safely," said BCLC Board Chair Greg Moore. "At the same time, the casino will provide significant economic benefits to the community in the form of jobs and support for local initiatives and provincial programs through the revenue it generates. We look forward to the ways B.C.'s newest casino will shape the future for the City of Delta and beyond."

"I would like to congratulate Gateway Casinos and Entertainment on the grand opening of Cascades Casino Delta. Gateway's investment in this new entertainment destination has created hundreds of new jobs that support the growth of our local economy and tourism. We look forward to working with Gateway in their role as a new member of our business community." said Mayor George V. Harvie, City of Delta.

"With this substantial $99 million investment, Gateway has demonstrated a commitment to growing Delta's tourism sector for years to come," adds Ian Paton, MLA for Delta South. "I am thrilled about the hundreds of new jobs that will be added to Delta's economy, as well as the addition of more hospitality and entertainment options for residents in our community. I am very excited for the Cascades Casino Delta to open its doors, where the entire family can enjoy first class food, beverages, and entertainment."

As with all B.C. casinos and community gaming centres, a dedicated BCLC GameSense Advisor is available to support players at Cascades. To learn more visit www.gamesense.com

GRAND OPENING FESTIVITIES SUPPORTING THE DELTA COMMUNITY FOUNDATION:

As part of the opening ceremonies was the recognition of the Delta Community Foundation as the official beneficiary of the GatewayGives charitable donations program. GatewayGives charities are selected locally by employees of Gateway Casinos in the communities where they operate. Starting today through October 31st, a portion of the casino's food and beverage sales in MATCH will be donated to the foundation. In addition, to celebrate the grand opening, there will be a full weekend of exciting promotions, giveaways, entertainment and much more!

Also, follow Cascades Casino Delta on Facebook @CascadesCasinoDelta and Instagram @cascadesdelta for the latest news and promotions. Or visit Cascades Casino Delta https://delta.cascadescasino.ca/ and Match Eatery & Public House: https://matchpub.com/

About Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ("Gateway") is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada with 27 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and two additional properties in Edmonton, Alberta. Across its entire portfolio, Gateway currently employs approximately 7,000 people and features approximately 334 table games (including 27 poker tables), 13,555 slots, 91 food and beverage outlets and 561 hotel rooms. A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands, dramatically improving the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. Some of Gateway's proprietary brands include Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and Halley's Club. In 2022, Gateway will celebrate 30 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada.

Additional information is available at www.gatewaycasinos.com. * All figures as at March 31, 2022

SOURCE Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

For further information: Media Contact: Tanya Gabara, 604-296-5052, [email protected]