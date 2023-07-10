GATEWAY CASINOS & ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES AFFILIATE MARKETING AGREEMENT WITH OLG

Gateway to Promote OLG's iCasino and iSports to Customers Across Ontario

TORONTO, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Gateway Casinos & Entertainment (Gateway) is excited to announce a new affiliate marketing agreement with the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). The initiative will see Gateway promote OLG's iCasino slots, tables games, including live casino, as well as its digital sportsbook, PROLINE+, through OLG.ca to Gateway customers in Ontario.

The agreement to promote OLG's iCasino and iSports to Gateway customers builds on the relationship between Gateway and OLG. On behalf of OLG, Gateway operates 14 casinos across Southwest, North and Central Ontario and has been executing an ambitious development program to create local entertainment destinations in the communities where Gateway operates, including deploying their signature casino and food & beverage brands like Match Eatery & Public House and the new Playtime Casino Wasaga Beach.

Beginning July 10th, Gateway Casino customers in Ontario will receive a link to easily bring them to OLG.ca where they can play their preferred slots, table games, or bet on their favourite sports from the comfort of their home or on the go - on their laptop, tablet, phone or desktop.

"The agreement with OLG is another way we are delivering excellent customer experiences. Our customers can enjoy the convenience of playing their favourite games or betting on the big game from the convenience of their phone or laptop. We will bring the action to them through OLG.ca to keep the fun going in between visits to a Gateway casino," said Tony Santo, CEO of Gateway.

"Our new marketing agreement with Gateway is another example of how we are working with our valued partners to build on the strength of the OLG brand and enhance the gaming experience for customers," said Duncan Hannay, OLG's President and CEO. "This in turn helps us increase our contribution to the people and Province of Ontario".

A commitment to responsible gambling is integral to how Gateway operates in Ontario, by integrating OLG's PlaySmart program at all gaming sites. All Gateway properties in BC and Ontario — as well as OLG.ca — hold RG Check accreditation. Together with OLG and other government partners, Gateway will continue to implement responsible gambling initiatives at all properties across Canada.

About Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited ("Gateway") is one of the largest and most diversified gaming and entertainment companies in Canada with 29 gaming properties in British Columbia and Ontario and two additional properties in Edmonton, Alberta. Across its entire portfolio, Gateway currently employs approximately 7,000 people and features approximately 369 table games (including 30 poker tables), 14,284 slots, 95 food and beverage outlets and 564 hotel rooms. A multi-pronged growth strategy has seen Gateway diversify and expand its product offering, including developing proprietary casino and restaurant brands, dramatically improving the gaming customer experience while attracting new customers. Some of Gateway's proprietary brands include Match Eatery & Public House, Atlas Steak + Fish and Halley's Club. In 2022, Gateway celebrated 30 years in the business of gaming and entertainment in Canada. Additional information is available at www.gatewaycasinos.com.

* All figures as at Dec 31, 2022

SOURCE Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

For further information: Media Contact: Gateway Casinos & Entertainment: Tanya Gabara, Director, Public Relations, 604-377-5922, [email protected]