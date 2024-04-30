Gasunie Selects Copperleaf for Risk-based Asset Management

VANCOUVER, BC, April 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX: CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces the selection of its asset investment planning solution by Gasunie, an energy network company in the Netherlands and Northern Germany.

Gasunie manages and maintains the infrastructure for the large-scale transport and storage of gas, with a total length of over 18,000 km. Today, this is still mainly natural gas, but as the energy transition accelerates this will increasingly shift to green gas and hydrogen. Gasunie ensures that this part of the energy supply is safe, undisturbed and as sustainable as possible, so that everyone always has access to energy.

The energy transition and the CO2 reduction target create the need to optimize the way Gasunie manages its assets and transport system. Gasunie's vision for asset management is to make transparent and well-founded choices about investments and maintenance of the energy infrastructure to maximise the value of these activities for stakeholders. Gasunie wants to realize this vision by implementing a digital platform which can facilitate risk-driven decision-making while supporting strategic portfolio planning based on maximum value creation.

Gasunie launched a European public tender in late 2023 for a risk-based asset management software solution. The company selected Copperleaf Portfolio™, an out-of-the-box approach to multi-year investment planning which enables value-based, risk-informed decision-making. Copperleaf Portfolio allows companies to maximize investment returns by optimizing their portfolios within specified constraints and objectives, boosting visibility into asset risk and performance, and significantly reducing planning time.

"We are delighted to welcome Gasunie to the Copperleaf Community," said Karim Jawad, Regional Sales Manager Copperleaf. "Investing in a digital asset investment planning platform will further help Gasunie achieve its objectives for this tender, as well as the company's important goals for the energy transition. We look forward to a long-term partnership together."

"Gasunie joins a growing list of European gas transmission system operators using Copperleaf to make risk-based asset investment decisions that maintain the safety of the network, achieve strategic goals, and maximize value," said Stefan Sadnicki, Managing Director for EMEA at Copperleaf. "The Copperleaf solution will support Gasunie to face the energy transition with confidence and ensure the reliability of the network for its customers."

About Gasunie

Gasunie is an energy network operator. Gasunie is responsible for managing and maintaining the infrastructure for large-scale transport and storage of gases in the Netherlands and Northern Germany. The company is currently investing in green gas and hydrogen, as well as heat and CO2 grids, to accelerate the energy transition and reduce its use of natural gas.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our industry-leading products and our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is actively involved in shaping and implementing global industry standards and sustainability principles through our participation in the United Nations Global Compact, the Institute of Asset Management, and other organizations. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

