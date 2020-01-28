GasNorth Energy Ltd Fort Nelson LNG Facility Approved

FORT NELSON, BC, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - GasNorth Energy Ltd. has been granted permission from the BC Oil and Gas Commission to proceed with installation of a natural gas liquefaction facility near Fort Nelson, BC.

The facility will use locally produced natural gas and will supply existing and emerging markets in the Yukon and Northwest Territories. With an initial capacity of 50,000 gallons per day, the facility is designed to expand as the market continues to develop.

"This is a very positive economic opportunity for the Fort Nelson First Nation and the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality," said GasNorth President Bob Fedderly. "This will help position Fort Nelson as an energy supplier to the North, making use of local resources to create local jobs.

The company's next steps will be to work with partners on equipment procurement and site development. It's expected first shipments could happen in early 2021.

Local resources will be used as much as possible and the Fort Nelson First Nation will be participating as an equity partner.

"The Fort Nelson First Nation looks forward to being part of a project that creates local employment, training opportunities, and offers an economical clean energy solution to northern communities while making use of resources captured from their traditional territory. This project is in line with our values and vision toward a positive path to economic prosperity," said Chief Sharleen Gale.

