Garrington Group of Companies Finalizes Purchase of the assets of Liquid Capital Corporation

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - The Garrington Group of Companies (Garrington) are pleased to announce the purchase of the assets of Liquid Capital Corp. via the Garrington subsidiary Liquid Capital Enterprises (Liquid Capital.)

This purchase includes the shares of both Liquid Capital Exchange Inc. and Liquid Capital Exchange Corp. as well as the franchise agreements governing the relationship with the Liquid Capital franchise network.

"After many months of discussion and deliberation, we are very happy to be in a relationship with a firm like the Garrington Capital Group of Companies. Working with the Garrington Group of Companies is going to be very beneficial to our various stakeholders and Liquid Capital Principals. This relationship opens the door for the company to take advantage of many great trade finance based opportunities and operate in the under-banked SME market both north and south of the border. Historically, our network has been closed to outside investment but with the seasoned relationship with the Next Edge Private Debt Fund and, now, with the Garrington Capital Group of Companies, we are poised to further increase the depth of our already sizeable footprint in the North American SME marketplace," says Sol Roter of Liquid Capital Enterprises.

"We are very excited to welcome the Liquid Capital Enterprises stakeholders into our fold. It's doubly exciting for us as this year marks the 20th Anniversary of the Liquid Capital system and represents a real milestone for all of us collectively. We have worked with many of the Liquid Capital Principals in the past and know that they exhibit a high degree of professionalism and trust in the various markets that they serve. Together we look forward to serving the market and partnering with their clients and networks to continue to solve the working capital challenges faced by so many small and medium sized enterprises today," says Robert Thompson-So, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of LINE Financial Services Inc and spokesperson for the Garrington Group of Companies.

About Garrington Capital:

The Garrington Capital Group of Companies was formed with the mission to oversee and fund entrepreneurial factoring and asset based lending companies with creative and optimal financial solutions in order to serve the North American small and medium business space. The Garrington Group of Companies is a close-knit group of experienced and seasoned professionals who resolutely embrace a shared culture of respect, integrity, and optimism, to make North American SME businesses stronger.

Further information can be found at www.garringtongroupco.com .

About Liquid Capital:

Since 1999, Liquid Capital Corporation has been operating in the factoring and trade finance business. Over that period of time, the company has processed over $3 billion in accounts receivable and trade finance transactions through both its Canadian headquarters in Toronto and US headquarters in Dallas. Through its 45+ franchised office network, the company locally originates, manages, and funds accounts receivables and trade finance transactions.

Further information can be found at www.liquidcapitalcorp.com .

