Garibaldi Appoints New Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Garibaldi Resources Corp. (TSXV: GGI) (the "Company" or "Garibaldi") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeremy Hanson to the Board of Directors. Jeremy has played an instrumental role in the discovery and development of the Company's flagship E&L nickel-copper-cobalt project in Northwest British Columbia.

Jeremy Hanson graduated with a B.Sc. Hons with distinction from Simon Fraser University. A professional geoscientist with over a decade of mineral exploration experience throughout Canada, Jeremy began his career with Teck in 2010 on grassroots gold exploration in Ontario. In 2013 he completed a thesis on the GJ porphyry deposit in NW British Columbia with SFU and Teck. Jeremy is the founder and President of Hardline Exploration, a mineral exploration services company in Western Canada. He is a director of the Smithers Exploration Group and VP of Exploration for Garibaldi Resources Corp. where he guides exploration at the Company's Nickel Mountain E&L discovery. Jeremy has worked with junior, mid-tier and major companies throughout BC, Yukon, Quebec and Ontario and brings a strategic mindset to every project and broad geological knowledge with experience in Ni-Cu, porphyries, epithermal, lode gold and VMS deposits.

Steve Regoci, Garibaldi President and CEO, commented: "From his starting position as senior geologist to his present role as Vice President of Exploration, Jeremy Hanson has exhibited exceptional organizational management skills and above all, critical leadership in all facets of the company's exploration challenges. Under his direction and supervision, the Company has increased productivity, lowered costs while building an accomplished geological team to advance its significant pipeline of mineral prospects."

Garibaldi Resources Corp. has accepted the resignation of Mr. Mark Scott, who's recently taken Sassy Resources Corp. public and will now focus his attention on this new opportunity. We wish him well in his endeavors.

Garibaldi Resources Corp. is an active Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of its assets in some of the most prolific mining regions in Mexico and British Columbia.

