Gardens of Light 2019 - Spotlight on Espace pour la Vie's Cultural Gardens

Espace pour la vie invites everyone to discover the cultural riches of the three gardens along an illuminated pathway in its flagship fall event. Every single aspect of the circuit—the design of the lanterns, the arrangement of the illuminated objects, the atmosphere created—is deeply rooted in a rich culture and in perfect symbiosis with it. Gardens of Light , in addition to the illuminated circuit, is an authentic gateway to three fascinating and inspiring cultures.

In the Chinese Garden

A rollicking tale bathed in light

Let yourself be swept away by a fabulous lantern-lit fishing tale. In the midst of this voyage in the purest Chinese tradition, the awe-inspiring fish He Luo Yu, a mythical creature with one head and ten bodies, suddenly surfaces and, to escape those bent on its capture, turns into a bird!

China : Ties to the Land exhibition

Be sure to stop off in the Chinese Garden pavilions to enjoy what is a first permanent exhibition, China: Ties to the Land. This beautiful, very human exhibition introduces you to three rural Chinese families and lets you see how they live at the pace of the land, which feeds them, connects them and makes huge demands on their ingenuity and resilience. But these farmers are very attached to their land. It's a part of their identity. By revealing their stories through previously unpublished photos and accounts, this exhibition is a journey of sorts that may spur you to reconsider your own relationship with the land.

In the First Nations Garden

A moment of pure symbiosis with nature

Take some time to admire the Sacred Tree, the giant poplar lit up with different colours representing the Circle of Life, a symbol of the initiatory journey through the seasons and nature's constant changes.

Campfire tales and short films with Vélo Paradiso

After contemplating the Sacred Tree, linger awhile to return to the source and enjoy the comforting warmth of a fire. Saturday evenings, Indigenous storytellers will share the stories that are part of their wonderfully rich oral traditions. And discover avant-garde Indigenous filmmaking with Vélo Paradiso and Wapikoni Mobile. See 16 short films by Indigenous filmmakers from across Canada on this year's special theme, "Language, Ties and the Land."

In the Japanese Garden

A unique opportunity for renewal

In Japan, the cycle of the seasons is considered to be very important and people like to take time to admire the subtle or spectacular changes that occur in nature. In the Japanese Garden, as the autumn slowly settles in, mellow lighting reveals the colours and textures of plants, emphasizing the elegance of the pavilions and harmony of the site. Adjust your pace to the rhythm of the various scenes, and savour the moment.

Inside the Japanese Pavilion

The pathway through the Japanese Garden winds to a beautiful conclusion inside the pavilion, where you can enjoy the experience of a kotatsu (heating table) or discover other intriguing aspects of life in Japan. There will also be musicians playing Friday and Saturday evenings.

Timed tickets

They were a really big hit last year, so timed tickets are back! To ensure that you can truly enjoy the Gardens of Light, you have to reserve a specific time for your visit when you buy your tickets. That way you'll be able to stroll freely through the Jardin botanique's three cultural gardens.

Given just how popular the event has become, it is strongly recommended that you book your tickets in advance so that you can visit at the time that suits you best. Admission to the illuminated path will be controlled to ensure ticket times are respected, and there will be no admission without reservations. Tickets also let you visit the Jardin botanique at any time on the same day.

Tickets and schedule: espacepourlavie.ca/en/ticketing

Trace the History of Evolution

In 2019, Space for Life will be exploring nature and biodiversity through the lens of evolution. How have phenomena taking place over thousands of years resulted in the fascinating history of life on our planet? A complex, exciting story to investigate and discover!

Espace pour la vie is made up of four attractions on the same site: the Biodôme, Insectarium, Jardin botanique and Planétarium Rio Tinto Alcan. These four prestigious municipal institutions form Canada's largest natural science museum complex. Together, they are launching a daring, creative urban movement, encouraging all of us to rethink the connection between humankind and nature and cultivate a new way of living.

