Gardein® Launches Suprême™ Plant-Based Burger - and it's about flipping time

As Canada's #1 frozen meat alternative brand 1 , Gardein® is known for its variety of delicious, plant-based products, with popular alternatives for chicken, beef, pork and fish. Some of the best things in life are worth waiting for—and Gardein® Suprême™ Plant-Based Burger is no exception.

"As a leader in the plant-based category in Canada, it's essential that we provide consumers with a delicious burger as part of our product lineup," said Ian Roberts, Vice President and General Manager at Conagra Brands Canada. "Burgers are the point of entry for many consumers into the meat alternative category, so creating a quality product that delivers on taste, texture and that burger-like experience was crucial for us to get right—we can't wait for Canadians to finally try it this summer."

Last year, Gardein® launched its "Cheat on Meat" campaign, encouraging Canadians to substitute the brand's variety of plant-based products instead of meat in their favourite recipes at least once a week. Gardein® Suprême™ Plant-Based Burger is a great 'cheat' for the summer—and a delicious addition to any BBQ menu for flexitarians, vegetarians and vegans alike.

Gardein® Suprême™ Plant-Based Burger will be rolling out in the frozen section at grocery stores nationwide starting in May at Metro, Loblaws, Food Basics and Save-On-Foods, and in June at Sobeys, FreshCo, Safeway, Foodland, Walmart, Giant Tiger and Thrifty's.

About Conagra Brands Canada

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago with a Canadian presence in Mississauga, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Orville Redenbacher's®, Marie Callender's®, Hunt's®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, POGO®, and VH®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.ca.

