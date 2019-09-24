Gardein Launches More Plant Based Products- Answering the Demand for Great Tasting Food That Can Be Enjoyed All Day

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Gardein, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG ) is answering the growing demand for plant-based food by expanding its line of meat-alternative dishes, including new items that feature breakfast saus'ages and single serve bowls. The products provide a variety of meal options for the entire day including breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Gardein delivers great taste, texture and is cholesterol-free with less saturated fat than traditional meat. All products are vegan and Non-GMO Project Verified. Gardein offers a variety of products that are nutritionally equivalent to meat and are gluten-free.

"We are very excited to continue to expand the Gardein line-up that was originally created by a Canadian chef to answer the desire for more plant-based foods!" said Ian Roberts, Vice President and General Manager at Conagra Brands Canada. "Gardein's strength has always been its wide variety of delicious plant-based meat alternatives and it can now satisfy appetites at any time of the day."

Gardein has a line-up of 24 delicious plant-based products including:

Breakfast Saus'ages- New

Three varieties – Maple, Original and Spicy with an SRP: $4.97

Single Serve Bowls- New

Three varieties – Chick'n Fajita, Teriyaki Chick'n and Orange Beefless with an SRP: $6.97

Over 18 additional Gardein SKU's including:

Gardein Seven Grain Crispy Tenders with an SRP of $5.49 Gardein Mandarin Orange Crispy Chick'n with an SRP of $5.49 Gardein Beefless Ground with an SRP of $5.49 Gardein Golden Fishless Filet with an SRP of $5.49 Gardein Lightly Breaded Turk'y Cutlets with an SRP of $5.49

For more information on Gardein and recipe ideas, please visit: www.gardein.com

Attention: Vancouver and Toronto based media- we will be hosting tasting events in October (Vancouver: October 8th and Toronto: October 10th), please contact us if you are interested in attending.

SOURCE Conagra Brands, Inc.

For further information: Media: Rebecca Raveendran, Harbinger Communications, 416-960-5100, rraveendran@harbingerideas.com

Related Links

www.conagrabrands.com

