GardaWorld Cash - Canada Proudly Sponsors Annual Atlantic 911 Ride, Among Other Initiatives Supporting First Responders and Communities

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - GardaWorld Cash, the leading provider of customized end-to-end automated cash solutions in North America, is a proud partner of the annual Atlantic 911 Ride held on June 6-7 which brings together first responders, community members and supporters in a shared spirit of remembrance and service.

This is part of GardaWorld Cash's wider support of community initiatives in the Atlantic Canada region delivering tangible impact. As part of these efforts, GardaWorld Cash has recently donated a retired armored cash-in-transit vehicle to the Amherst Police Department on May 14, 2026 for conversion into a specialized SWAT vehicle, helping enhance officer safety and critical response capabilities. GardaWorld Cash had already donated two such vehicles to the Miramichi Police Force and the Charlottetown Police Services.

GardaWorld Cash has also partnered with several Maritimes police departments to launch the "Teddy Bear Patrol" program, introduced on May 14, 2026 during Police Week in Amherst, Nova Scotia alongside Chief of Police Dwayne Pike, Sgt. Aaron Graham of the Amherst Police Department and Mayor Rob Small.

The program provides teddy bears to police officers for distribution to children facing traumatic situations, including accidents, domestic incidents and other crisis events. Research shows that comfort items can help children cope with trauma, support emotional development and foster resilience. The initiative also helps officers build trust and positive connections with families during difficult moments. The program will expand across police departments throughout the Maritimes in the coming months.

"The success of initiatives like these reflects the strength of partnerships between organizations, agencies and community safety partners," said Chief Dwayne Pike of the Amherst Police Department. "When we work together, we are better equipped to support our communities, strengthen public safety and make a meaningful difference for families, especially during difficult situations."

"At GardaWorld Cash, our responsibility extends beyond the services we provide," said Darrell Coffin, Vice President, Operations, Atlantic, Ontario and Western Canada, GardaWorld Cash – Canada. "We are proud to support first responders, strengthen public safety capabilities and make a difference in the communities where we live and work."

These initiatives reflect GardaWorld Cash's ongoing commitment to community engagement and its belief that strong partnerships between businesses, first responders and local organizations contribute to safer, more resilient communities.

About GardaWorld Cash – Canada

GardaWorld Cash is the leading provider of customized end-to-end automated cash solutions in North America, including secure transportation, cash management, cash vault processing, ATM and cash recycler services. As the largest processor of cash, coin and check in Canada and the U.S., we manage and move over $8B in cash every day serving the financial, commercial, government and corporate sectors.

GardaWorld Cash - Canada is headquartered in Montreal with a team of more than 3,200 cash services professionals, with strategically located secured branches and processing centers across North America, supported by sophisticated technology, 365/24/7 client support and logistical expertise.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information visit: gardaworld.com.

SOURCE GardaWorld Cash

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