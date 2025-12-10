TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - GardaWorld Cash, the leading provider of customized end-to-end automated cash solutions in North America, including secure transportation, cash management, cash vault processing, ATM and cash recycler services, is pleased to announce that a new long-term collective bargaining agreement has been successfully ratified with Teamsters Local 419 and 879.

This milestone underscores our commitment to our employees and the essential work they do every day. It recognizes their contributions to their teams, the communities they serve, and Canada's economy. Their dedication and professionalism are central to our success, and this agreement is a testament to that. The agreement comes at a pivotal moment of transformation within the industry. As businesses face new operational, technological, and regulatory challenges, GardaWorld Cash – Canada is positioning itself to navigate change with confidence while continuing to deliver innovative, reliable services to clients across Ontario. The agreement not only ensures stability and clarity for employees and customers but also strengthens the foundation for sustainable growth and operational excellence.

"We know how essential our role is to the smooth functioning of the Canadian economy. This agreement stands as a testament to our collective commitment to our employees. I am proud of what we achieved together through dedication and collaboration, and I look forward to building on this foundation, driving continued success, and accomplishing even more with this team," said Dominic Mailloux, Vice President, Human Resources, GardaWorld Cash – Canada. He added, "This also highlights GardaWorld Cash - Canada's broader strategic priorities, including investment in employee development, workplace innovation, and initiatives that strengthen organizational resilience."

GardaWorld Cash - Canada's leadership emphasizes that the success of its operations is directly tied to the dedication of its workforce. Employees play a critical role not only in delivering day-to-day services but also in shaping the future of the organization. Their skills, expertise, and commitment underpin the company's ability to meet client needs, support local communities and contribute meaningfully to Canada's economy.

About GardaWorld Cash – Canada

GardaWorld Cash is the leading provider of customized end-to-end automated cash solutions in North America, including secure transportation, cash management, cash vault processing, ATM and cash recycler services. As the largest processor of cash, coin and check in Canada and the U.S., we manage and move over $8B in cash every day serving the financial, commercial, government and corporate sectors.

GardaWorld Cash - Canada is headquartered in Montreal with a team of more than 3,200 cash services professionals, with strategically located secured branches and processing centers across North America, supported by sophisticated technology, 365/24/7 client support and logistical expertise.

About GardaWorld

GardaWorld is an entrepreneurial-driven corporation that builds global champions in security services, AI-enabled security technologies, integrated risk management and cash automation solutions, employing more than 132,000 highly skilled and dedicated professionals across the globe. Driven by a relentless entrepreneurial culture and core values of integrity, vigilance, trust and respect, GardaWorld's global champions offer sophisticated, tailored security and technology solutions through high-touch partnerships and consistently superior service delivery. With a deep understanding that security is critical to the organizational resilience of business operations and the safety of communities, GardaWorld is committed to impeccable governance, professional care and the well-being of everyone. Thanks to a well-earned reputation, GardaWorld businesses are long-standing security partners of choice to some of the most prominent brands, influential individuals, Fortune 500 corporations and governments. For more information visit: gardaworld.com.

