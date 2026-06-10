Garant Joins "Veritage Brands" Alongside Leading Industry Brands

A new phase of growth backed by a Canadien partner

SAINT-FRANÇOIS-DE-LA-RIVIÈRE-DU-SUD, QC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Garant today announces that it is joining Veritage Brands, a new organization bringing together several iconic brands recognized for their heritage, expertise, and leadership positions in the tools and outdoor equipment sector.

Veritage Brands brings together Garant, AMES, Corona, Bellota, Burgon & Ball, and ClosetMaid, all united by a shared commitment to investing in their future and continuing to grow. This new organization is backed by ONCAP, the private equity platform of Onex, one of Canada's largest investment groups.

For Garant, this evolution marks an important milestone and opens the door to new development opportunities. With the expertise and resources brought together within Veritage Brands, the company will be able to accelerate innovation, support new product development, and strengthen its operations, to the benefit of its partners and customers.

This new phase of growth also allows Garant to consolidate its position as a proudly Canadian company. Founded in Quebec over 130 years ago, the company will continue to operate its head office, manufacturing plant, and distribution centre in the province, while pursuing its long-term development.

"This announcement reflects the confidence placed in Garant, in our expertise, and in the quality of the work accomplished by our teams. We welcome it with great pride, as it confirms the strength of our company and the growth prospects before us. By joining Veritage Brands and with the support of ONCAP, we will have access to new resources and complementary expertise within the group. This will allow us to continue innovating and advancing our know-how," said Pierre-Yves Martin, General Manager of Garant.

Garant will continue its operations with the same teams and the same commitment to its customers, partners, and consumers. The company will continue developing quality products, building on over 130 years of manufacturing expertise and innovation.

About Garant

Founded in 1895, Garant is Canada's largest manufacturer of construction, gardening, and snow removal tools. Based in Quebec, the company has a team of 350 people and operates its manufacturing plant, distribution centre, and head office in the province, along with a sawmill in New Brunswick. Its products are available at more than 4,800 retail locations across the country. The company is recognized for developing innovative products that make it easier for homeowners and professionals to complete their outdoor projects. www.garant.com

About Veritage Brands

Veritage Brands brings together several iconic brands recognized for their heritage, expertise, and leadership positions in their respective markets. Together, these brands share a common ambition for innovation, growth, and operational excellence.

About ONCAP

Founded in 2000, ONCAP is the lower middle market private equity platform of Onex Corporation. It focuses on investing in and partnering with the management teams of North American-headquartered companies across its core sectors. Today, ONCAP has a team of 35 employees and manages $3.6 billion in assets from its offices in Toronto and New York. To learn more about ONCAP and Onex, visit www.oncap.com and www.onex.com.

SOURCE GARANT

Media relations by Agence Théo: Myriam Descarreaux | 418 809-7755 | [email protected]