Garant Expands Electric Lineup with Powerful Cordless Snow Blowers That Help Save Snowfall Slowdown

One in three Canadians report snow removal negatively impacts their schedule

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - From coast-to-coast-to-coast, the crispness in the air signals one thing: winter is coming and that means snow. A new survey from Garant, Canada's trusted leader in outdoor tools for over 130 years, reveals more than half of Canadians (54%) clear snow at least once a day during snowfalls and unfortunately, 37% have been late for appointments because of it. The brand is on a mission to save snowfall slowdown with the launch of the new 21" Cordless Electric Snow Blower and 24" 2-Stage Self-Propelled Electric Snow Blower that deliver powerful, quiet, and efficient performance. Designed by Canadians for Canadians, the new line of electric snow blowers is purpose-built to take on the toughest winter conditions.

Garant Cordless Electric Snow Blowers Help Save Snowfall Slowdown (CNW Group/Garant)

Electric Evolution

The launch of its first cordless electric snow blowers is a major step forward in Garant's ongoing electric evolution, demonstrating its continued investment in innovation and sustainability. Following the success of last year's electric snow shovel, these new models offer the power and endurance Canadians expect without the emissions or noise of gas engines.

"At Garant, we've built our legacy on understanding the realities of Canadian winters to design, test and provide functional products for homeowners and professionals alike," says Pierre-Yves Martin, General Manager at Garant. "Our new electric snow blowers bring that same durability and performance Canadians trust from Garant with the convenience, efficiency, and innovation that define the next generation of outdoor power equipment."

Built for the toughest snow conditions, Garant's new electric snow blowers combine powerful brushless motors and durable steel construction for unmatched snow-clearing performance. The 21" Cordless Electric Snow Blower model delivers up to 50 minutes of run time and can throw snow up to 40 feet, while the 24" 2-Stage Self-Propelled Electric Snow Blower 2-stage model provides up to 60 minutes on a single charge, 50-foot throwing distance, and heated handles. In addition, Garant has integrated several industry-leading features. The 21" Cordless Electric Snow Blower sets itself apart with electronic chute control and a full 200° rotation, giving users precision and ease of use. For larger areas with heavier snowfall, the 24" 2-Stage Self-Propelled Electric Snow Blower stands out by allowing chute rotation without releasing the handles, while its optimized wheel speed reduces slipping in deep snowbanks for superior control and efficiency. The snow blowers also feature dual-port battery compartments, variable speed control, and heavy-duty steel frames built to withstand tough winters.

The Snowfall Slowdown

Snow removal remains one of the most unavoidable and time-consuming tasks of the winter season. According to survey respondents, one in four (23%) Canadians report that during each snowfall last year, they had to clear snow multiple times a day. Snow removal affects schedules but also plays on anxiety, with one in three (36%) Canadians whose households removed snow last winter worried about getting hurt in the process.

However, among those who use snow blowers, 95% agree it's the best way to get the job done. Garant's new electric snow blowers were built with Canadians in mind, offering a cleaner, faster, and quieter way to take on winter. "We know Canadians take snow removal seriously because we do too," adds Martin. "These snow blowers are designed to make winter work faster and easier for everyone from first-time homeowners to seasoned snow veterans."

Garant's two new Cordless Electric Snow Blowers are now available nationwide starting at $1,149.99 in most hardware stores and specialized industrial retailers.

As part of an ambitious expansion plan, Garant will introduce more than 15 new outdoor power tools over the next year, including its very first cordless electric lawn mowers, expected in spring 2026. Historically recognized for its winter products, Garant has also established a strong presence in summer maintenance with a wide range of gardening tools. The launch of these lawnmowers will not only broaden Garant's summer lineup but also mark the company's entry into a new category of motorized outdoor tools, offering consumers a complete range of seasonal solutions for both summer and winter work.

About the Survey

These findings are from a survey conducted by Garant from September 12th to September 16th, 2025, among a representative sample of 1500 online adult Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About Garant

Garant was founded in 1895 and has become Canada's largest manufacturer of construction, gardening, and snow removal tools. Garant is known for developing innovative products, which are available in more than 4,800 points of sale across the country, designed to help homeowners and professionals carry out their outdoor projects. For more information, please visit garant.com.

SOURCE Garant

Media Contact: For further information, or to request an interview, please contact: Terina Ram, Senior Account Manager, Strategic Objectives, [email protected]