Garage Launches First-Ever Unisex Collection

Rooted in functionality and comfort, the GARAGE FOR ALL capsule features timeless basics including t-shirts, crewnecks, sweatshirts, chunky knit sweaters, cozy button ups, and woven cargo pants. With a focus on modern neutral colours such as ginger, walnut, deep amber and pebble grey, the GARAGE FOR ALL unisex line offers versatile styles and shades perfect for the transition between seasons, while remaining fluid between male and female styles.

"Working with such a dynamic group of individuals on this campaign was a way for our brand to showcase the relaxed yet bold range of the collection," says Stacie Beaver, Chief Merchandising Officer, Groupe Dynamite Inc. "The slightly heavier fabrics allow for a more premium look and feel while still remaining accessible to our customers. We're excited to expand our community with this new line of comfortable yet cool pieces designed for everyone to share."

Known for championing the values of its diverse community, Garage embarks on this next chapter by maintaining its stance on radical self acceptance and self-love. This narrative remains at the forefront of the brand's ethos and is demonstrated by the unique range of styles and accessible looks for both men and women. The collection represents an intersection of modern day ideals, highlighting how Garage is reaching new heights of non-binary, gender-coded dressing.

About Garage

Garage is the voice of the confident independent individual who is not afraid of living out loud and expressing their personality. Our goal is to inspire individuals everywhere, empowering them to turn up the volume on who they are. Garage dresses the modern sexy, on-trend individual for their casual lifestyle and provides seasonless apparel and accessories including denim, woven bottoms, knit tops, dresses, outerwear, swim and intimates. Created in Montreal in 1975, Garage has established itself as a leader in the fashion and retail landscape with over 190 boutiques across North America and available at garageclothing.com .

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montreal-based privately held global retailer designing and creating accessible fashion since 1975. The retailer's two leading clothing and accessory brands, Garage and Dynamite, are at the core of its success. Operating over 300 stores across North America, GDI offers style-focused consumers an omnichannel shopping experience. At fashion's forefront in North America, Groupe Dynamite's agile and innovative executive team understands that success and longevity are fueled by a creative and inclusive culture. Groupe Dynamite Inc. is the recipient of the prestigious Montreal Employer of the Year Award and Canada's Top Employer for Young People Award.

SOURCE Garage

For further information: ASC PR | [email protected]

Related Links

garageclothing.com

