MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ -- GARAGE, a banner of Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI), and a leading Gen Z retailer in fashion, is pleased to announce the opening of its 100th store in the United States. The new location in Glendale, AZ, marks a key milestone for the rising brand on its successful strategic expansion into the US.

"We are very proud to offer another best-in-class shopping experience to our consumers in Arizona. This opening not only signifies an exciting moment within GARAGE's history, but is truly a testament to the growing number of advocates and loyal consumers. We've created such a passionate, unique and exciting culture for both employees and consumers through growing this brand." commented Andrew Lutfy, Chief Executive Officer.

Looking ahead, GARAGE is planning to continue to focus on expanding its network across the US in 2024, as well as strengthening the organic growth the GARAGE brand has delivered through strong same-store sales and continued investment.

"GARAGE represents a lifestyle that's reflective of our customer's values, self-discovery, and unapologetic self-expression, and they are choosing us to deliver that to them in ways that resonate. We believe that our core values aligning with theirs is driving our success in taking market share, and we are looking forward to continuing that momentum," said Mr. Lutfy.

A celebration of the opening will be held at the store location inside Arrowhead Mall in Glendale on May 4, 2024, from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. MST. Fans of the brand will be invited to experience the launch of our new collection in-store, as well as enjoy treats and giveaways.

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montréal-based, privately held house of integrated omni-channel brands, designing and distributing accessible, trend-forward fashion for women since 1975. The organization's mission of "Empowering YOU to be YOU, one outfit at a time" is brought to life through the GARAGE and DYNAMITE banners and represents the consumer-centric core of GDI's long-standing success as a leading retailer in North America. Today, GDI operates nearly 300 stores across the United States and Canada, as well as shoppable brand experiences at Garageclothing.com and Dynamiteclothing.com.

