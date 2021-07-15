Garage and Dynamite Partner with Uber to Provide Customers With Same-Day Delivery in Southern Ontario

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Canadian fashion retailer Groupe Dynamite Inc. announced the launch of its second partnership with Uber, offering same-day delivery for $10 CAD from participating stores across Southern Ontario. As the first national retailer in Canada to offer this service back in December 2020 in Montreal, Groupe Dynamite Inc. is proud to offer customers of its two brands, Garage and Dynamite, a convenient and timely delivery solution as stores begin to re-open.

"The success of our pilot program in Montreal was a clear indication that we needed to expand this service to other regions," says Liz Edmiston, President and Chief Executive Officer, Groupe Dynamite Inc. "Our partnership with Uber is monumental for our company and presents an opportunity for us to find new and innovative ways to connect with our customers nationwide."

Building on the success of its initial launch, Groupe Dynamite Inc. continues to work with the ride-share company to expand the service to more areas across Canada throughout 2021. With malls still closed and stores operating at only 15% capacity in Ontario, Uber joins Groupe Dynamite Inc. in their effort to continue offering customers exceptional service by providing an innovative solution to in-store shopping and curbside pick-up. Fans of the company's brands, Garage and Dynamite, can now shop summer's newest styles and accessories, and receive their order right at their front door within hours of ordering.

"As Canada re-opens, we've been focused on innovating and building new products to help businesses and users send and receive items easier and faster than before," said Lola Kassim, GM of Uber's Canadian Delivery business. "We're proud to work with Canadian retailer Groupe Dynamite to expand same-day delivery and offer a more seamless delivery experience for Ontario customers."

How It Works

Uber same-day delivery will be available for $10 CAD to eligible customers at checkout on the Garage and Dynamite e-commerce websites and apps. To be eligible, orders must be placed before 3 p.m. ET and all items ordered must be available at the participating shipping centre. The service area includes shipping addresses within a radius of up to 15 km around participating stores across Southern Ontario. Customers who opt for same-day service will receive a link to track their delivery on the Uber Eats website—no app necessary!

About Garage

Garage is the voice of the confident independent individual who is not afraid of living out loud and expressing their personality. Our goal is to inspire individuals everywhere, empowering them to turn up the volume on who they are. Garage dresses the modern sexy, on-trend individual for their casual lifestyle and provides seasonless apparel and accessories including denim, knit tops, dresses, outerwear, swim and intimates. Created in Montréal in 1975, Garage has established itself as a leader in the fashion and retail landscape with over 230 stores across North America and available globally at garageclothing.com .

About Dynamite

Created for the multifaceted woman on the move, Dynamite is the epitome of femininity and versatility. Rooted in fashion workwear, we draw inspiration from the runway and the street. At Dynamite, you'll find curated collections that take you from work to weekend, and include timeless essentials, evening looks and luxe loungewear. As a leading lifestyle brand, Dynamite connects to its community through engaging content encouraging women to follow their aspirations; confidently navigating through life with style, strength, and ease. Established in 1984 in Montréal, Dynamite has over 115 retail locations across Canada and the US. In addition, you can find us at dynamiteclothing.com .

About Groupe Dynamite Inc.

Groupe Dynamite Inc. (GDI) is a Montréal-based privately held global retailer designing and creating accessible fashion since 1975. The retailer's two leading clothing and accessory brands, Garage and Dynamite, are at the core of its success. Operating over 300 stores across North America, GDI offers style-focused consumers an omnichannel shopping experience. At fashion's forefront in North America, Groupe Dynamite's agile and innovative executive team understand that success and longevity are fueled by a creative and inclusive culture. Groupe Dynamite Inc. is the recipient of the prestigious Montréal's Employer of the Year Award and Canada's Top Employer for Young People Award.

About Uber Canada:

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, we started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 10 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.

SOURCE Garage

For further information: ASC PR | [email protected]

Related Links

garageclothing.com

