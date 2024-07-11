Garage 111 Performance Revolutionizes Auto Repair Financing in Calgary with 0% Interest and No Credit Check

CALGARY, AB, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Garage 111 Performance, a distinguished auto repair shop located in Calgary, proudly announces the launch of an innovative financing program offering 0% interest with no credit check on both parts and labor. This pioneering initiative is set to redefine how vehicle owners manage their repair expenses.

Recognized for its exceptional service and customer-focused approach, Garage 111 Performance has long been a trusted name in the Calgary automotive community. The introduction of this financing option underscores their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and financial inclusivity.

"We understand that unexpected vehicle repairs can place a significant strain on our customers' finances," said JP, Co- Founder at Garage 111 Performance. "Our goal with this 0% interest financing program is to alleviate that burden, allowing our customers to prioritize their vehicle's health without the worry of high-interest rates or credit checks."

Innovative Financing Made Simple

This groundbreaking financing program is designed with customer convenience in mind. By offering 0% interest for a set period, Garage 111 Performance ensures that customers can spread out the cost of their repairs over time without incurring additional fees. No credit check means that all customers, regardless of their credit history, can benefit from the program.

Exceptional Auto Care in the Heart of Calgary

Garage 111 Performance is centrally located in Calgary and offers a comprehensive range of auto repair services. From routine maintenance to complex engine diagnostics and repairs, their team of highly skilled technicians is equipped with state-of-the-art tools and expertise.

"We are thrilled to provide this financing solution to our community," added JP. "It represents our ongoing dedication to delivering unparalleled service and support to our customers. We firmly believe that reliable and affordable auto care should be within everyone's reach, and this program is a testament to that belief."

For more information about the 0% interest financing program and the array of services offered by Garage 111 Performance, please visit garage111.ca

About Garage 111 Performance

Garage 111 Performance is a leading auto repair shop based in Calgary, renowned for its commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovative solutions. With a team of expert technicians and a customer-centric approach, Garage 111 Performance continues to set the benchmark for excellence in the automotive repair industry.

