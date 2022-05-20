Gap designed the virtual Club Roblox Boutique as its very own Gap Teen store that will be a portal for a new game and experiences within Club Roblox, bringing teens into the world of Gap in a fun, social and immersive way. Players can join Gap Teen's fashion show mini-game, Style Stage, which tasks users to channel their own personal style in Gap Teen outfits with different themes. Users can also enjoy a juice bar and photobooth inside the store to capture photos of their avatar's Gap Teen looks, along with those of their friends.

Gap Teen's virtual Style Stage took inspiration from Gap's summer ad campaign, which was captured on a Miami Beach boardwalk to Jon Batiste's award-winning song, "Freedom" – including a beach, roller skates, skateboards, skate ramps and more. Metaverse replicas of the current Gap Teen collection will be featured, including summer essentials, ranging from 90s loose denim, pocket tees and tanks to iconic logo hoodies and versatile dresses.

This Club Roblox integration is Gap's latest move to continue championing individual style and shaping cultures. Club Roblox gives players the power and freedom to express themselves authentically through its virtual world, aligning with Gap's core values of individuality and inclusivity.

"We want Gap Teens to feel represented and connected in an inclusive Gap world with an immersive and unique fashion experience that gives them the freedom to experiment with their individual style and be their true selves, both IRL and in this rapidly growing digital universe," said Mary Alderete, global head of Gap marketing. "Engaging teens where they live and play in Club Roblox gives them another way to further socialize and express themselves in a new way."

"This generation's digital identity is quickly becoming as important to them as their identity in real life," said Nick Walters, Managing Director of SuperAwesome Gaming. "We are excited to bring our expertise in safe digital engagement with young audiences to help Gap launch a new immersive experience that will allow teens to connect with their favorite fashion brand in Club Roblox. Just as with IRL fashion, this partnership encourages players to be creative, express their digital identity and explore their unique style while having fun."

Following its NFT collaboration with legendary designer, Dapper Dan, this is Gap's first venture into the Roblox world. The company plans to continue to test and learn in this space, giving individuals even more ways to express themselves.

Starting May 20, 2022, the Gap experience will be available globally within Club Roblox, spanning all age groups. Visit: https://www.roblox.com/games/3457390032/ISLAND-HOUSE-Club-Roblox.

Gap is an authority on modern American style. Founded in San Francisco in 1969, Gap continues to build on its heritage grounded in denim and khakis made through Washwell, Gap's water saving program that uses at least 20% less water compared to conventional garment-wash methods. Gap is a lifestyle brand that includes adult apparel and accessories, Gap Teen, Gap Kids, babyGap, Gap Maternity, Gap Body, GapFit, Yeezy Gap and Gap Home collections. The brand connects with customers online and in company-operated and franchise retail locations globally, and also serves value-conscious customers with exclusively designed collections for Gap Outlet and GapFactory Stores. Gap is the namesake brand for leading global specialty retailer, Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) which includes Old Navy, Gap, Athleta and Banana Republic brands.

SuperAwesome is making the internet safer for young audiences. The company's kidtech platform enables safe, compliant digital engagement with kids and young teens around the world. SuperAwesome is used by hundreds of brands and thousands of developers to enable over 12.5B safe transactions every month. Founded in 2013, the company was acquired by Epic Games in 2020.

