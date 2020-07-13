Gap (Canada) Inc. Donates Over $3 Million of New Clothing to Canadians in Need

TORONTO, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - In response to the COVID-19 crisis that has left many Canadians struggling to provide basic necessities for their families, Gap (Canada) Inc. will be donating more than $3 million of new Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy (Canada) clothing to those in need, including unemployed Canadians who need support getting back to work and getting back on their feet.

In partnership with Delivering Good – a non-profit organization that unites retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support those affected by poverty and tragedy – Gap (Canada) Inc. will donate the clothing to LIFE*SPIN in London, Ontario. This donation will help people as they build a brighter future and is the latest in the company's ongoing efforts to support its communities and be the change, together.

"During this unique moment in history, it's more necessary than ever to come together and support those in our global communities who have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis," said Mark Breitbard, President and CEO of Banana Republic and Gap Inc. specialty brands. "Through our partnership with Delivering Good, we're committed to helping Canadians get back to work by providing clothing they can wear for interviews and in different work environments."

"By supporting Delivering Good, Gap (Canada) Inc. brands are helping men and women, including those facing poverty, homelessness, and job loss," said Delivering Good President & CEO Lisa Gurwitch. "This donation will have such a positive impact on men, women and disadvantaged young adults. This new apparel will help individuals and families trying to make ends meet during these difficult times."

"Since opening the first Old Navy store in Canada in 2001, we've been dedicated to supporting communities and delivering the democracy of style," said Nancy Green, President and CEO of Old Navy. "We recognize the need to serve families in our Canadian communities has never been greater than it is today. We're very proud to be partnering with Delivering Good and providing LIFE*SPIN with essential clothing during a time when they need it the most."

The Gap Foundation also previously announced a $1 million USD donation to local, national and international non-profit organizations to support underserved families during the coronavirus crisis. The Gap Inc. family of brands will continue to support those in need including a donation of 20,000 reusable non-medical masks to Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada. Many of their Clubhouses have remained open and operational as a safe place for kids and families in underserved communities.

About Gap Inc.

Gap Inc. is a leading global retailer offering clothing, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Fiscal year 2019 net sales were $16.4 billion. Gap Inc. products are available for purchase in more than 90 countries worldwide through Company-operated stores, franchise stores, and e-commerce sites. For more information, please visit www.gapinc.com.

About Delivering Good @deliveringgood

The national charity Delivering Good helps people impacted by the challenges of COVID-19 by providing new, essential products donated by manufacturers and retailers. Delivering Good has 35 years of crisis experience and a network of more than 700 community partners to distribute the donations to low-income and disadvantaged individuals and families. This new merchandise can provide hope, dignity and self-esteem to families and individuals, especially for people facing poverty, homelessness, job loss and more. Learn more at www.Delivering-Good.org.

