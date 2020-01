Ganapati PLC Teams Up With Usain Bolt

In preparation for the game's launch, Bolt himself will be joining Ganapati at the iGaming industry's biggest event of the year, ICE London, held at ExCel London in February. The game's launch later this year will coincide with the opening of the world's largest sporting event, held in Tokyo.

Originally established in Japan, Ganapati has a reputation within the iGaming industry for developing original online casino content, uniquely borne out of both Europe and Asia. Effectively implementing strategic sport sponsorship and brand opportunities, Ganapati considers itself to be a B2B brand with a B2C mentality.

This recent collaboration with Bolt, as well as the company's production of the official Manny Pacquiao slot game last year, highlights Ganapati's dedication to this strategy.

Regarding the collaboration, Usain Bolt commented: "2020 not only welcomes the biggest sporting competition in the world, but an exciting new collaboration between myself and iGaming developer, Ganapati. I am proud to be teaming up with Ganapati to create my first ever official online slot game – Ganapati's goal to produce innovative and creative content fits perfectly with my brand, making this partnership a natural one for me. Ganapati and I have been working on this together for some time now, and I look forward to sharing the final product with you all."

Ganapati PLC's COO, Juliet Adelstein, said: "This partnership between Ganapati and Usain Bolt is hugely exciting and represents just how big we have grown in such a short space of time. Usain has worked closely with us to create this special game and neither of us can wait to release the official Usain Bolt slot game later this year."

