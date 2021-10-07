Gaming Platform OP Games Raises $8.6m To Bridge Game Developers To Web 3.0

"We welcome this hearty endorsement of the work we have done to power up the gaming landscape using Web 3.0's superpowers: open-source and community ownership," said the startup's CEO and co-founder Chase Freo.

"The $150 billion gaming industry is evolving at an astonishing rate. By giving developers the tools and guidance they need, and by giving players the chance to co-create their favorite projects, we are opening up new revenue channels for the sector's talented creators."

OP Games is building a platform that combines non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), working with developers to create games that they can collaborate on with their communities.

The platform will incorporate a Play-and-Earn model, a variation on a pillar of the gamefi movement. The company's player-facing gateway is OP Arcade, where communities discover HTML5 games, compete for prizes in tournaments, and participate in a progressive crypto-economy.OP Arcade is built on the developer-friendly NEAR Protocol.

OP Games will support the creation of up to 500 games by the end of 2022, nurturing a vibrant community of creators, players and investors.

The venture, created by a team of gaming industry veterans, is launching its genesis NFT project, Arcadians , on October 12. This inaugural series of Avatars for the OP Arcade platform are built on the open-source tools created by OP Games, and are one of the pillars of the upcoming OP Games metaverse.

About OP Games

OP Games is a multi-chain gaming platform currently built on Ethereum and the NEAR Protocol. The project aims to create a new gaming ecosystem centered on community-owned games involving NFTs and DAOs. In the process of lowering barriers to ownership, OP Games aims to help developers monetize their work via patronage, defi protocols, and play-to-earn.

Website: https://opgames.org/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OPGames_

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/GFZgZ84

Telegram: https://t.me/outplaygames

Medium: https://opgames.medium.com/

