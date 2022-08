Gamelancer partners with leading lifestyle energy drink producer, CELSIUS®

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company") a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce it has partnered with lifestyle energy drink producer CELSIUS® to curate a campaign promoting CELSIUS® products across the Gamelancer TikTok & Instagram network.

Featuring Gamelancer influencers, content for the 6-figure campaign will be produced by Gamelancer and broadcast across its @Gaming, @Gamer, @Egirl, and @Gamelancer channels. Content will also be distributed across Playmaker's Instagram network. Playmaker is a strategic partner of Gamelancer, and this campaign will be the 4th co-broadcast campaign Gamelancer has launched with Playmaker this year.

Having recently entered into a distribution prtnership with PepsiCo, CELSIUS® is focused on driving significant engagement amongst the gaming community. Utilizing Gamelancer, the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, matched with Playmakers massive Instagram network, the combined offering will market CELSIUS® products to a massive audience of over 50 million followers on owned & operated channels.

"We couldn't be more excited for this partnership with CELSIUS. They are a category leader and have built an iconic brand with an authentic voice and engaged community. Naturally this is the perfect product millions of gamers and athletes across social deserve to know about and we're excited to spearhead that initiative at scale." – Razvan Romanescu, Co-founder 7 Chief Strategy Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

About Celsius Holdings, Inc.

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically-proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. For more information, please visit: http://www.celsiusholdingsinc.com

About Gamelancer Gaming

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.2 billion monthly video views across its 27 owned and operated channels. With over 30,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer.com

