GameChange Solar Signs Tracker Supply Contract with Sterling & Wilson for 750 MW Project in India

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracking solutions for ground-mounted PV plants, announced that it has signed a tracker supply contract with Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Limited, one of the leading global pure-play, end-to-end renewable EPC solutions providers based in India. GameChange will supply its Genius Tracker™ solar trackers for a massive 750 MWp Solar PV Plant in the Khavda Solar Park, Gujarat, India.

The Khavda Renewable Energy Park, slated to become the world's largest renewable energy plant with a capacity of 30 GW, spans a vast area of 538 sq km on barren land in Gujarat, and is a critical component of India's ambitious renewable energy goals. It supports the government's target of reaching at least 500 GW of non-fossil-fuel energy capacity, meeting 50% of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from renewable energy sources and reducing carbon emissions by 45% by 2030.

"We are very thankful to Sterling & Wilson for their continued partnership and trust in our products and team as we reach a new milestone of 1 GW of projects together across three continents," said Vikas Bansal, President, International, at GameChange Solar. "This is one of our largest tracker installation projects outside of the U.S., showcasing our rapidly expanding global footprint."

