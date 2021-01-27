Game-changing Avulux® migraine glasses debut in Canada, offering new and highly effective non-pharmaceutical treatment for migraine symptoms

Avulux, a Health Canada Class I Medical Device, is clinically proven to deliver relief from migraines triggered or worsened by light

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - For the millions of Canadians who suffer from migraine symptoms, relief is on the way. Today marks the launch of Avulux® migraine glasses in Canada.

Certified by Health Canada as a Class I Medical Device, Avulux is a durable and stylish set of glasses that are designed to absorb the harmful wavelengths of light that cause and worsen migraine symptoms. Backed by independent clinical studies, Avulux glasses were developed over eight years by a research team in conjunction with Canadian physician and McGill University alumnus Dr. Charles Posternack.

The glasses use a patented precision-tint technology that filters as much as 97 per cent of the most painful light in the blue, amber and red light spectrum without distorting the wearer's colour perception. This sets Avulux apart from other types of light-blocking glasses, most of which only block blue light.

"Light is a key migraine trigger, but many people don't realize that blue light is not the only culprit," said Dr. Posternack. "Red and amber light can be just as painful for migraine sufferers. Exposure to these light waves through excessive screen usage or sunlight is like adding rocket fuel to a fire for someone experiencing migraine. Avulux is the only device on the market designed to absorb those painful light waves and prevent a migraine attack from starting or getting worse."

Avulux also offers a frame that can accommodate wearers' vision prescriptions. These frames come with a titanium clip-on containing Avulux migraine lenses that can be worn continuously or at the onset of any migraine symptoms.

Proven prevention and treatment of migraine symptoms

Migraine is a neurological condition that can cause debilitating headaches, nausea, vomiting, brain fog, dizziness, and sensitivity to light, sound and smell. Often sufferers are forced to retreat to a dark, isolated room until their migraine symptoms pass. However, findings from three independent clinical studies showed that more than 90 per cent of Avulux wearers were able to continue with their daily activities in the face of migraine.

In addition, 74 per cent of Avulux wearers were able to reduce or eliminate their usage of migraine medication to manage their symptoms. Thirty-eight percent experienced a complete disappearance of their headaches if they wore the Avulux glasses at the earliest onset of a migraine symptom or migraine aura.

Dr. Jerry Nolfi, MBA, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Toronto Eyecare, has introduced Avulux to his practice. "I was most intrigued by the robust science and the potential clinical benefit of Avulux lenses on my migraine-suffering patient population. Avulux lenses may prove to be a very useful clinical tool in relieving migraine headache-related discomfort," he said.

The only lens of its kind, Avulux can be used alone or paired with other forms of migraine treatment as a complementary device.

"Avulux is unique because it involves zero sacrifices," said Dr. Posternack. "There are no side effects, no colour distortion, no additional costs, no time away from the people and activities you love. There is not even a sacrifice in fashion, because the glasses look great and come in a selection of styles. This makes it easy to incorporate Avulux glasses into your roster of treatments to help prevent, or even eradicate, migraine attacks."

Pricing and availability

Avulux is available in Canada in seven different styles, and can be purchased at www.avulux.ca. Pricing ranges from $399.99 for non-prescription glasses to $439.99 for frames that can be fitted with a vision prescription. Avulux offers free shipping and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

