GALDERMA LAUNCHES RESTYLANE® EYELIGHT™, A TARGETED HYALURONIC ACID DERMAL FILLER TO CORRECT UNDER-EYE HOLLOWING

RESTYLANE® EYELIGHT™ contains NASHA® gel technology, which allows for precise placement to treat under-eye hollows1,2

TORONTO, May 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Galderma announced today that RESTYLANE® EYELIGHT™ has launched in Canada as a targeted treatment for the correction of infraorbital hollowing.3

As a targeted hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable dermal filler, RESTYLANE EYELIGHT reduces under-eye grooves caused by a lack of volume and volume loss in the under-eye area,1 which can emphasize dark circles or shadows and lead to the appearance of tiredness and/or aging.4

Galderma announced today the launch of RESTYLANE EYELIGHT, a targeted hyaluronic acid injectable dermal filler which corrects under-eye hollowing caused by a lack of volume in the under-eye area. (CNW Group/Galderma)

RESTYLANE EYELIGHT contains hyaluronic acid, which is part of Galderma's proprietary NASHA® gel technology. This may be combined with lidocaine, a local anesthetic, to allow for a more comfortable treatment. RESTYLANE EYELIGHT gives patients natural-looking results, helping them to look less tired and more rested.1,8

"The under-eye region is often one of the first parts of the face to show signs of aging. When people visit my clinic, they are looking for treatment options that can address the tired look, which can also make you feel older than you are," said Dr. Lisa Kellett, Dermatologist, DLK on Avenue. "It is exciting that there are multiple treatment options that are safe and effective to meet the various needs of patients."

RESTYLANE EYELIGHT is trusted to deliver high patient satisfaction. In evaluations conducted 12 months after the first treatment, 84 per cent of patients were still pleased with their results; 89 per cent thought their results looked natural; and 79 per cent reported looking less tired. In addition, 94 per cent of people who tried RESTYLANE EYELIGHT reported they would recommend it to a friend and repeat treatment.1,8

"At Galderma, we pride ourselves on our bright past in aesthetics and look to a brilliant future with targeted treatments such as RESTYLANE EYELIGHT," said Wendy Adams, General Manager, Galderma Canada. "Since RESTYLANE was first launched in Canada in 1999, we have continued to build on our deep expertise and are proud that we can provide a trusted premium hyaluronic acid dermal filler to address the under-eye concerns of Canadians."

About Galderma

Galderma is the world's largest independent dermatology company, present in approximately 100 countries. Since our inception in 1981, we have been driven by a complete dedication to dermatology. We deliver an innovative, science-based portfolio of sophisticated brands and services across Aesthetics, Consumer Care and Prescription Medicine. Focused on the needs of consumers and patients, we work in partnership with healthcare professionals to ensure superior outcomes. Because we understand that the skin we're in shapes our life stories, we are advancing dermatology for every skin story. For more information: www.galderma.com.

About RESTYLANE EYELIGHT

RESTYLANE EYELIGHT is a targeted hyaluronic acid (HA) injectable dermal filler which corrects under-eye hollowing caused by a lack of volume in the under-eye area.1,8 It is recommended by leading aesthetic physicians and trusted to deliver high patient satisfaction.1,2,8

RESTYLANE launched as the world's first non-animal stabilized HA dermal filler in aesthetics and has been a trusted and premium HA filler brand over 25 years globally.6 RESTYLANE's NASHA gel technology has ideal properties for treating the under-eye area.5,8 RESTYLANE offers an established safety profile which has been established in 20 clinical studies spanning two decades, encompassing more than 2,000 patients.7 Over the decades, 55 million RESTYLANE treatments have been administered across the globe.6

