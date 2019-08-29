Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) ("Galaxy") ("the Company") advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):

Appointment of Receivers and Managers to Alita Resources Ltd

2019 Half Year Financial Report

2019 Half Year Results Announcement

2019 Half Year Results Presentation

The Half Year Financial Report for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 is also available on SEDAR.

