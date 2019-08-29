Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Galaxy Resources Limited
Aug 29, 2019, 05:21 ET
PERTH, Australia, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) ("Galaxy") ("the Company") advises that the following announcements have been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):
The Half Year Financial Report for the half-year ended 30 June 2019 is also available on SEDAR.
The announcements can be viewed and downloaded from:
http://www.asx.com.au/asx/statistics/announcements.do?by=asxCode&asxCode=gxy&timeframe=D&period=W
For further information: Nick Rowley, - +61 455 466 476
