Galaxy Resources Limited Announcement
Galaxy Resources Limited
Oct 28, 2020, 00:11 ET
PERTH, Australia, Oct.28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX: GXY) (Company) advises that the following announcement has been made to the Australian Securities Exchange which appears on the Company's platform (ASX):
The announcement can be viewed and downloaded from: https://wcsecure.weblink.com.au/pdf/GXY/02300056.pdf
For further information: Phoebe Lee, +61 439 426 879