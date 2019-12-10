Galaxy Digital Serves as Joint Bookrunner on Canaan Inc.'s Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") today announced that Galaxy Digital Advisors LLC served as joint bookrunner on Canaan Inc.'s initial public offering of 10,000,000 American depositary shares ("ADSs"), each representing 15 Class A ordinary shares, at a public offering price of $9.00 per share. Canaan's ADSs trade under the trading symbol "CAN" on the NASDAQ Global Market. The offering priced on November 20, 2019.

"Advising Canaan on its debut on the NASDAQ is another example of our growing capital markets franchise in blockchain and digital assets, and demonstrates the value that our expertise can bring to companies in the space as they engage with investors in traditional markets," said Ian Taylor, Head of Advisory Services at Galaxy Digital. "We are dedicated to continuing to improve investor understanding of this sector, and to supporting our clients in achieving their financing and strategic objectives."

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified, multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Advisory Services. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

