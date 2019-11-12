Galaxy Digital Serves as Co-Manager of Silvergate's Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY; Frankfurt: 7LX) ("Galaxy Digital" or the "Company") today announced that Galaxy Digital Advisors LLC served as co-manager of Silvergate Capital Corporation's initial public offering of 3,333,333 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $12.00 per share. Silvergate's common stock trades under the trading symbol "SI" on the New York Stock Exchange.

"Galaxy Digital Advisors is pleased to have served as co-manager of Silvergate's initial public offering," said Ian Taylor, Head of Advisory Services at Galaxy Digital. "We are committed to building long-term relationships with leading companies in the digital asset and blockchain industry and leveraging our expertise to complete additional offerings for an array of firms going forward."

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital is a diversified, multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. Galaxy Digital's team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, asset management, and blockchain technology. Galaxy Digital currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investments and Advisory Services. Galaxy Digital's CEO and Founder is Michael Novogratz. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices in San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about the Company's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io.

For further information: Galaxy Digital, Ian Taylor, Head of Advisory, Email: investor.relations@galaxydigital.io, Tel: 212.390.9216; Prosek (for media inquiries on behalf of Galaxy Digital), Mike Geller, Managing Director, Email: mgeller@prosek.com, Tel: 646.818.9018