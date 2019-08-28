Galaxy Digital Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Updates

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: GLXY; Frankfurt: 7LX) ("Galaxy Digital", "GDH Ltd.", or the "Company") today released both Galaxy Digital Holdings LP's ("GDH LP" or the "Partnership") and GDH Ltd.'s financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 ("Q2 2019" or "the second quarter"), as well as the Partnership's corporate updates through the date of this press release.

"Looking back at the second quarter, I am very pleased with our latest accomplishments across our business lines, including our significant progress in obtaining critical regulatory licenses and disciplined deployment of capital into a number of attractive investment opportunities," said Michael Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital. "We saw a notable increase in activity across each of our operating businesses, as we were able to leverage the platform that we've built to capitalize on the improving digital assets market. Looking ahead, we remain focused on continuing to strategically scale our business and positioning ourselves to be opportunistic as the space institutionalizes and evolves."

Corporate Updates

As previously announced, Christopher Ferraro was appointed the President of the Company and GDH LP at the end of June. Chris had been serving as the Chief Investment Officer of Galaxy Digital with responsibility for overseeing Principal Investments, research and corporate M&A. Prior to joining the firm, he was a Managing Director and Partner at HPS Investment Partners, where he worked within the Direct Lending & Special Situations Group. Chris has assumed responsibility and oversight for corporate operations. Julie Coin, Chief Operating Officer, has left Galaxy Digital to pursue other opportunities.





The Company recently made progress on a number of regulatory licenses to support its businesses.







In July 2019, FINRA granted the business expansion of GDH LP's broker dealer, Galaxy Digital Advisors LLC. The approval permits Galaxy Digital Advisors to act as an underwriter to registered public offerings of equity, debt or other corporate securities in the United States. This adds to its existing abilities to lead private placements of securities as a placement agent, and to provide advice on mergers and acquisitions.





, FINRA granted the business expansion of GDH LP's broker dealer, Galaxy Digital Advisors LLC. The approval permits Galaxy Digital Advisors to act as an underwriter to registered public offerings of equity, debt or other corporate securities in . This adds to its existing abilities to lead private placements of securities as a placement agent, and to provide advice on mergers and acquisitions.

In July 2019, Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP ("GDCM") was granted registered investment adviser status by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").





, Galaxy Digital Capital Management LP ("GDCM") was granted registered investment adviser status by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

In August 2019 , Galaxy Digital UK Limited was approved by the Financial Conduct Authority as an Appointed Representative.

Business Highlights

During the second quarter of 2019, the Principal Investments team closed three new investments and seven follow-on investments, representing $3.4 million and $9.0 million of invested capital, respectively.







Investments (including loans purchased) made during the second quarter bring capital deployed for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $19.5 million represented by 6 new investments and 9 follow-on investments.





to represented by 6 new investments and 9 follow-on investments.

Investments made (including loans purchased) from inception through June 30, 2019 total $152.4 million and are represented by 31 new and 19 follow-on investments.





Since the start of 2019, GDCM has been capitalizing on the improvement in the digital asset markets, generating inflows into the Galaxy Benchmark Crypto Index Fund ("the GBCIF") and making meaningful progress towards future commitments from large institutional investors. The GBCIF is a passively managed index fund which tracks the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index ("the BGCI"), an index co-branded and administered by Bloomberg which is designed to track the performance of the largest, most liquid portion of the digital asset market. The BGCI has returned 7.96% and 110.15% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, respectively, while returning 61.35% on a year to date basis through August 20, 2019.





Additionally, during the second quarter of 2019, the Galaxy EOS VC Fund LP ("EOS VC Fund") made investments in Out There Labs, Inc., Azarus, Inc., FinCo Services, Inc., Matcherino, Inc., Locks and Keys, Inc, and a follow-on investment in AlphaPoint Corporation.





As previously disclosed, as of June 30, 2019, GDCM had assets under management ("AUM") of $393.9 million inclusive of committed capital in a closed-end vehicle. The AUM consists of: (i) GBCIF - $18.2 million; (ii) EOS VC Fund committed capital - $325.0 million; and (iii) Galaxy CM I Fund LP (the "Cash Management Fund") - $50.7 million. Changes in AUM are generally the result of performance, contributions, withdrawals, and capital commitments funded from one vehicle to another.





In August 2019, GDCM ceased operations of its third-party cash management strategy. As the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry has continued to mature, access to traditional cash management and banking services have become more readily accessible. As a result, GDCM determined it would discontinue efforts in marketing and managing this strategy in favor of scaling its higher margin fund strategies. As a result, the Cash Management Fund will be liquidated, with the investor being fully redeemed effective August 31, 2019, and AUM is expected to decline by the $50.7 million that was in the fund. The fee structure to GDCM on the Cash Management Fund was equivalent to 50 bps on an annualized basis, calculated based upon the average balance outstanding.





, GDCM ceased operations of its third-party cash management strategy. As the digital asset and cryptocurrency industry has continued to mature, access to traditional cash management and banking services have become more readily accessible. As a result, GDCM determined it would discontinue efforts in marketing and managing this strategy in favor of scaling its higher margin fund strategies. As a result, the Cash Management Fund will be liquidated, with the investor being fully redeemed effective , and AUM is expected to decline by the that was in the fund. The fee structure to GDCM on the Cash Management Fund was equivalent to 50 bps on an annualized basis, calculated based upon the average balance outstanding. During the first half of 2019, the Partnership's trading business, Galaxy Digital Trading ("GDT"), leveraged momentum from 2018 to further solidify its position as an institutional crypto trading leader. GDT's growth can largely be attributed to both new products offerings in the business' full-service platform, as well as additional resources to support operations and onboarding. These enhancements, including bespoke liquidity solutions, unique market insights, and proprietary research, have attracted new institutional-level counterparties while driving revenues.







Products & Liquidity Solutions: GDT continued to expand its product suite to include lending and borrowing, and derivative products. Greater connectivity across products and relationships has also allowed for enhanced trading strategy views and market commentary.





GDT continued to expand its product suite to include lending and borrowing, and derivative products. Greater connectivity across products and relationships has also allowed for enhanced trading strategy views and market commentary.

Onboarding & Operations: GDT added new resources in Compliance and Operations to accelerate the onboarding process and alleviate the growing backlog of new counterparties. GDT has seen a 60% increase in the number of actively trading, on-boarded counterparties in the second quarter of 2019 over the prior quarter. This group includes a diverse, yet strategic group of the largest crypto funds, venture capital funds, digital asset mining companies, blockchain companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals.





GDT added new resources in Compliance and Operations to accelerate the onboarding process and alleviate the growing backlog of new counterparties. GDT has seen a 60% increase in the number of actively trading, on-boarded counterparties in the second quarter of 2019 over the prior quarter. This group includes a diverse, yet strategic group of the largest crypto funds, venture capital funds, digital asset mining companies, blockchain companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

Market Insights: In conjunction with Galaxy Digital Research, GDT has increased the frequency of market commentary and trading strategy content to satisfy the demand from counterparties for perspective to augment their investment and risk management process.





In conjunction with Galaxy Digital Research, GDT has increased the frequency of market commentary and trading strategy content to satisfy the demand from counterparties for perspective to augment their investment and risk management process. The Advisory Services business made meaningful progress during the quarter towards its strategic goal of becoming the leading corporate finance and strategic advisory firm in the blockchain technology and digital assets sectors. The Advisory Services business has a number of potential financing transactions in various stages of execution, and its investment banking backlog grew compared to end of the first quarter of 2019.

Select GDH LP's Financial Highlights (Q2 2019)

As of June 30, 2019, digital assets, including digital assets posted as collateral, stood at $190.4 million, an increase from $120.6 million as of December 31, 2018. This increase was primarily due to the increase in the fair value of the digital assets during the period.





Investments decreased $27.4 million to $151.9 million as of June 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily a result of the partial sale of Block.one shares, partially offset by unrealized gains on certain other investments during the period as well as $14.5 million of new capital deployed by the Principal Investments team.





Total equity increased by $141.8 million during the six month period to $447.5 million as of June 30, 2019 primarily due to $126.6 million of net comprehensive income and further increased by $17.1 million of equity based compensation which did not have a net effect on equity due to the accounting treatment for equity based compensation.





As of June 30, 2019, the Partnership's net book value per unit was approximately C$2.07 (US$1.57) representing an increase of approximately 40% as compared to C$1.48 (US$1.09) as of December 31, 2018.





, the Partnership's net book value per unit was approximately representing an increase of approximately 40% as compared to as of . For the three months ended June 30, 2019 , net comprehensive income was $113.8 million , as compared to net comprehensive income of $35.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018 . The current quarter income was largely a result of realized and unrealized gains on digital assets, slightly offset by the quarter's operating expenses. The net comprehensive income for the three months ended June 30, 2018 was primarily a result of unrealized gains on investments. For the six months ended June 30, 2019 , net comprehensive income was $126.6 million , as compared to net comprehensive loss of $99.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 . The current year to date income was largely a result of realized and unrealized gains on digital assets, slightly offset by the year to date operating expenses. The net comprehensive loss for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was primarily a result of unrealized and realized loss on digital assets.

___________________________ 1 Net book value includes non-controlling interests.

GDH LP's Q2 2019 Financial Results



June 30,

December 31,

2019

2018 Assets





Current assets





Cash $ 84,436,373

$ 66,488,012 Digital assets 184,588,518

69,765,339 Investments 151,931,264

179,365,696 Receivable for digital asset trades 5,228,250

8,579,058 Assets posted as collateral 9,785,643

— Receivables 1,141,387

1,238,694 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,601,722

2,002,880 Loans receivable 4,756,657

2,369,024

444,469,814

329,808,703







Loans receivable 15,963,623

15,892,320 Right of use asset 4,557,054

— Property and equipment 3,962,111

4,223,252

24,482,788

20,115,572 Total assets $ 468,952,602

$ 349,924,275







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Digital assets sold short $ 528,529

$ 18,666,957 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,902,814

14,558,914 Payable for digital asset trades 6,115,274

9,832,737 Collateral payable 784,634

— Lease liability 695,631

— Due to related party —

1,177,498 Due to broker 370,918

—

17,397,800

44,236,106







Lease Liability 4,022,532

— Total liabilities 21,420,332

44,236,106







Equity





Partners' capital 435,948,334

301,520,591 Non-controlling interest 11,583,936

4,167,578 Total equity 447,532,270

305,688,169







Total liabilities and equity $ 468,952,602

$ 349,924,275



Three months

ended

June 30,

2019

Three months

ended

June 30,

2018

Six months

ended

June 30,

2019

Six months

ended

June 30,

2018 Income (loss)













Advisory and management fees $ 1,329,700

$ 1,303,302

$ 2,850,211

$ 1,333,213 Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets 98,099,376

(1,139,007)

115,570,500

(14,665,850) Realized gain on investments 38,100,635

—

38,100,635

— Interest income 920,159

296,149

1,625,922

297,074 Other income 5,090,313

—

5,699,309

19,822

143,540,183

460,444

163,846,577

(13,015,741)















Operating expenses













Equity based compensation 6,822,269

—

17,143,772

— Compensation and compensation related 7,725,305

7,808,602

14,679,470

14,116,184 Professional fees 1,011,301

1,455,082

3,616,627

3,229,982 General and administrative 1,887,780

1,490,397

4,409,070

2,963,020 Interest 938,928

2,325,574

1,627,254

2,984,328 Insurance 330,254

536,790

757,104

1,271,790 Director fees 50,000

—

100,000

—

(18,765,837)

(13,616,445)

(42,333,297)

(24,565,304)















Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 11,613,204

1,816,396

10,948,674

(83,724,017) Net unrealized gain (loss) on investments (22,724,996)

44,755,752

(5,822,225)

20,717,616 Unrealized foreign currency gain 189,526

1,566,885

280,598

1,566,885 Realized foreign currency loss (89,226)

—

(199,738)

—

(11,011,492)

48,139,033

5,207,309

(61,439,516)















Income (loss) for the period $ 113,762,854

$ 34,983,032

$ 126,720,589

$ (99,020,561)















Income (loss) attributed to:













Unit holders of the Partnership 107,964,998

34,983,032

120,535,626

(99,020,561) Non-controlling interest 5,797,856

—

6,184,963

—

$ 113,762,854

$ 34,983,032

$ 126,720,589

$ (99,020,561) Other comprehensive income (loss)













Foreign currency translation adjustment 4,666

—

(88,268)

—















Comprehensive income (loss) for the period $ 113,767,520

$ 34,983,032

$ 126,632,321

$ (99,020,561)















Comprehensive income (loss) attributed to:













Unit holders of the Partnership $ 107,969,664

$ 34,983,032

$ 120,447,358

$ (99,020,561) Non-controlling interest 5,797,856

—

6,184,963

—

$ 113,767,520

$ 34,983,032

$ 126,632,321

$ (99,020,561)

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended June 30, 2019 are as follows:







Principal

Asset

Advisory

Corporate





Trading

Investing

Management

Services

and Other

Totals Income





















Advisory and management fees $ —

$ —

$ 1,329,700

$ —

$ —

$ 1,329,700 Net realized gain (loss) on digital assets 98,711,252

(611,876)

—

—

—

98,099,376 Net realized gain on investments —

38,100,635

—

—

—

38,100,635 Interest Income 244,242

659,445

—

16,256

216

920,159 Other Income 5,094,063

30,000

(33,750)

—

—

5,090,313

104,049,557

38,178,204

1,295,950

16,256

216

143,540,183



















Operating expenses 5,298,802

1,556,254

3,928,206

2,381,366

5,601,209

18,765,837



















Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 1,822,201

9,791,003

—

—

—

11,613,204 Net unrealized loss on investments —

(22,724,996)

—

—

—

(22,724,996) Unrealized foreign currency gain (loss) 197,208

—

—

(7,639)

(43)

189,526 Realized foreign currency loss (89,226)

—

—

—

—

(89,226)

1,930,183

(12,933,993)

—

(7,639)

(43)

(11,011,492)























Net income (loss) $ 100,680,938

$ 23,687,957

$ (2,632,256)

$ (2,372,749)

$ (5,601,036)

$ 113,762,854

Income and expenses by each reportable segment of GDH LP for the three months ended June 30, 2018 are as follows:







Principal

Asset

Advisory

Corporate





Trading

Investing

Management

Services

and Other

Totals Income





















Advisory and management fees $ —

$ —

$ 523,068

$ 780,234

$ —

$ 1,303,302 Net realized loss on digital assets (1,115,252)

(23,755)

—

—

—

(1,139,007) Interest income 296,149

—

—

—

—

296,149 Other income —

—

—

—

—

—

(819,103)

(23,755)

523,068

780,234

—

460,444























Operating expenses 4,355,257

1,942,403

1,697,620

554,760

5,066,405

13,616,445























Net unrealized gain (loss) on digital assets 5,402,936

(3,586,540)

—

—

—

1,816,396 Net unrealized gain on investments —

44,755,752

—

—

—

44,755,752 Net unrealized gain (loss) on foreign currencies (2,845)

—

—

—

1,569,730

1,566,885

5,400,091

41,169,212

—

—

1,569,730

48,139,033























Net income (loss) $ 225,731

$ 39,203,054

$ (1,174,552)

$ 225,474

$ (3,496,675)

$ 34,983,032

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of June 30, 2019 are as follows:







Principal

Asset

Advisory

Corporate





Trading

Investing

Management

Services

and Other

Totals Total assets $ 259,146,406

$ 191,306,429

$ 1,948,093

$ 771,185

$ 15,780,489

$ 468,952,602























Total liabilities $ 8,106,353

$ 298,264

$ 936,869

$ 11,221

$ 12,067,625

$ 21,420,332

Assets and liabilities by reportable segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2018 are as follows:







Principal

Asset

Advisory

Corporate





Trading

Investing

Management

Services

and Other

Totals Total assets $ 121,987,903

$ 209,065,821

$ 2,427,877

$ 1,081,640

$ 15,361,034

$ 349,924,275























Total liabilities $ 28,720,908

$ 162,086

$ 105,946

$ 157,811

$ 15,089,355

$ 44,236,106

Select statement of financial position information

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of June 30, 2019 is as follows:







Principal

Asset

Advisory

Corporate





Trading

Investing

Management

Services

and Other

Totals Digital assets:





















Cryptocurrency $ 166,649,734

$ 17,938,784

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 184,588,518 Digital assets posted as collateral 5,824,060

—

—

—

—

5,824,060 Investments:





















Pre-ICO —

3,144,204

—

—

—

3,144,204 Convertible Notes —

3,415,000

—

—





3,415,000 Preferred Stock —

72,737,431

—

—

—

72,737,431 Common Stock —

32,207,163

—

—

—

32,207,163 LP/LLC Interests —

37,859,235

—

—

—

37,859,235 Warrants/Trust Units —

2,568,231

—

—

—

2,568,231

$ 172,473,794

$ 169,870,048

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 342,343,842

The fair value of each asset class by reporting segment of GDH LP as of December 31, 2018 is as follows:







Principal

Asset

Advisory

Corporate





Trading

Investing

Management

Services

and Other

Totals Digital assets:





















Cryptocurrency $ 62,662,014

$ 7,103,325

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 69,765,339 Investments:





















Pre-ICO —

3,444,204

—

—

—

3,444,204 Convertible Notes —

1,250,000

—

—

—

1,250,000 Preferred Stock —

59,586,719

—

—

—

59,586,719 Common Stock —

80,483,775

—

—

—

80,483,775 LP/LLC Interests —

33,248,472

—

—

—

33,248,472 Warrants/Trust Units —

1,352,526

—

—

—

1,352,526

$ 62,662,014

$ 186,469,021

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 249,131,035

This press release should be read in conjunction with (i) GDH LP's Management Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and (ii) GDH Ltd.'s Management Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (together, the "Consolidated Financial Statements" and "MD&As"), which have been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About GDH Ltd. and GDH LP (Galaxy Digital)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.'s only significant asset is a minority investment in GDH LP. GDH LP is a diversified, multi-service merchant bank dedicated to the digital assets and blockchain technology industry. GDH LP's multi-disciplinary team has extensive experience spanning investing, portfolio management, capital markets, operations, and blockchain technology. GDH LP currently operates four distinct business lines, which include: Trading, Asset Management, Principal Investing and Advisory Services. The CEO of GDH Ltd. and the general partner of GDH LP is Michael Novogratz. GDH LP is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Cayman Islands (registered office) and New Jersey. Additional information about GDH LP's businesses and products is available on www.galaxydigital.io .

Disclaimers and Additional Information

The TSXV has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Ontario Securities Commission has not passed upon the merits of the disclosure record of Galaxy Digital.

FINRA's approval of a continuing membership application does not constitute or imply that FINRA approves of or endorses any security or product offered by the member firm.

The SEC's granting of registered investment adviser status does not imply SEC approval or disapproval nor a certain level of skill or training of an investment adviser.

BLOOMBERG is a trademark or service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. GALAXY is a trademark of GDCM. Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively, Bloomberg) are not affiliated with GDCM, the GBCIF and their respective affiliates (collectively, Galaxy). Bloomberg's association with Galaxy is to act as the administrator and calculation agent of the BGCI, which is the property of Bloomberg. Neither Bloomberg nor Galaxy guarantee the timeliness, accurateness, or completeness of any data or information relating to the BGCI or results to be obtained. Neither Bloomberg nor Galaxy make any warranty, express or implied, as to the BGCI, any data or values relating thereto or any financial product or instrument linked to, using as a component thereof or based on the BGCI (Products) or results to be obtained therefrom, and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose with respect thereto. To the maximum extent allowed by law, Bloomberg, Galaxy and its or their licensors, and its and their respective employees, contractors, agents, suppliers, and vendors shall have no liability or responsibility whatsoever for any injury or damages-whether direct, indirect, consequential, incidental, punitive, or otherwise-arising in connection with the BGCI, any data or values relating thereto or any Products-whether arising from their negligence or otherwise.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the future of the industry the Company or Partnership's anticipated results, business or opportunities, may constitute forward looking information (collectively, forward-looking statements), which can be identified by the use of terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," "continue" or "believe" (or the negatives) or other similar variations. Because of various risks and uncertainties, including those referenced below, actual events or results may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are subject to the risk that the industry or the Company's businesses do not perform as anticipated, that revenue or expenses estimates may not be met or may be materially less or more than those anticipated, that expected advisory transactions may be modified or not completed at all and those other risks discussed in the risks and uncertainties section in the Partnership's and the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018. Factors that could cause actual results of the Company and its businesses to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; the failure or delay in the adoption of digital assets and the blockchain ecosystem by institutions; a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for the trading business or achieving mandates; and for advisory transactions, a decline in the securities markets, an adverse development with respect to an issuer or party to the transaction or failure to obtain a required regulatory approval. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made assumptions that no significant events occur outside of the Company's and Partnership's normal course of business. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Information identifying assumptions, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company and the Partnership are contained in Galaxy Digital's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available at www.sedar.com . The forward-looking statements in this press release are applicable only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the relevant forward-looking statement and Galaxy Digital undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after that date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

All figures are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

