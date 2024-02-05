GALAXY BROADBAND COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES AWARD OF FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CONTRACT TO PROVIDE EUTELSAT ONEWEB SATELLITE SERVICE TO SHARED SERVICES CANADA

MISSISSAUGA and OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Galaxy Broadband Communications Inc. ("Galaxy") , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSX: CRWN), which has been providing enterprise customers across North America with satellite communications, managed services and remote connectivity solutions for over 30 years, today announced that it has been awarded a multi-year contract to provide Shared Services Canada, a department of the Government of Canada, with Eutelsat OneWeb's low Earth orbit enterprise satellite services . Work has already begun to implement service at several sites for multiple departments and agencies and this roll out is expected to accelerate over the next several months.

Galaxy Broadband Communications to provide Eutelsat OneWeb satellite service to Canadian federal government. (CNW Group/Galaxy Broadband Communications Inc)

"We are so proud to be given this opportunity to close the broadband divide in this country by providing this transformational technology to federal government departments operating in every province and territory," states Rick Hodgkinson, CEO and President of Galaxy. "The Government of Canada has long been a world leader in the use of satellite technology to deliver critical programs. This newly expanded relationship reflects Canada's continued technology leadership by embracing this new service which opens a whole new world of opportunities."

Eutelsat OneWeb is able to offer seamless, high-speed connectivity via its global low Earth orbit satellite network to a variety of applications, ranging, in this case, from government offices operating in remote regions to a wide range of industrial and on-the-move vehicles on land, and at sea, or infrastructure operating in areas with no traditional coverage from terrestrial or cellular providers.

"Given the incredible range of programs that the Government of Canada facilitates, the ability to integrate literally any Government owned asset into a secure network using our connectivity, to enable new functionality and acquire data is a game changer," says Howard Stanley, VP Americas for Eutelsat OneWeb, operating out of Ottawa, Canada. "This could be something as simple as remotely controlling a gate at a National Park, or as vital as enabling operational systems on a Coast Guard ship operating in the Arctic Circle."

This is the third contract that Galaxy has been awarded for the provision of satellite services to Shared Services Canada. Galaxy currently provides Ku-band and Ka-band connectivity to several departments and agencies of the Government of Canada , including the Royal Canadian Navy, the Department of National Defence, Environment Canada, Parks Canada, and others.

Galaxy is a leading remote communications provider in North America with over 30 years of experience servicing the Canadian market with satellite and terrestrial wireless solutions. Based in Mississauga, Ontario and with sales offices, teleports facilities, and warehousing across Canada, Galaxy offers a full suite of leading-edge communication solutions to the Resources, Government, Communities and Commercial markets across the country. Galaxy is committed to offering reliable and resilient remote connectivity solutions. www.galaxybroadband.ca

