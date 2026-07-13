Galaxy Announces the Appointment of Steven Bandrowczak to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) (the "Company" or "Galaxy"), a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Steven Bandrowczak, a veteran enterprise-technology and operations executive, to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective immediately. Mr. Bandrowczak will also serve as a member of the Board's Audit Committee.

Mr. Bandrowczak brings more than three decades of senior technology and operating leadership across global enterprises, spanning IT and data infrastructure, logistics, and enterprise services. He advises enterprise leaders on adopting and scaling artificial intelligence, experience that aligns directly with Galaxy's expansion in data center infrastructure and its growth across digital assets. He also brings deep public-company governance experience and a long record of large-scale M&A and capital allocation to the board.

"Steve has built and scaled some of the most complex enterprises in global technology, from integrating an $11 billion carve-out at Lenovo to authoring an enterprise AI operating model," said Mike Novogratz, Founder and CEO of Galaxy. "That combination of operating range, capital discipline, and technology fluency will strengthen our board as we continue to build in digital assets and data center infrastructure."

"Steve's track record speaks for itself. He has led public companies through reinvention, managed dozens of transactions, and built lasting leadership teams along the way," said Michael Daffey, the Chair of Galaxy's Board of Directors. "His governance experience and operating discipline will strengthen how we oversee growth and manage risk as Galaxy scales."

Mr. Bandrowczak has spent more than 30 years in senior operating and technology roles across global technology, logistics, and services companies, with a career built on large-scale M&A and enterprise transformation. As Chief Information Officer at DHL, he consolidated the logistics company's global data center operations; at Lenovo, he led the technology integration of IBM's personal computer business. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor at Sol Consulting, a technology consulting firm, and served as Chief Executive Officer of Xerox Holdings Corporation from 2022 to 2026, having joined the company in 2018 as President and Chief Operating Officer. Earlier in his career, he held senior operating and technology roles at Alight Solutions, Hewlett-Packard, Avaya, Nortel, and Avnet.

Mr. Bandrowczak, who also developed an enterprise AI operating model built around autonomous agents, lectures on digital disruption and transformation at Northeastern University and previously served on the boards of Xerox and Fuji Xerox. He holds a B.S. in Computer Science from Long Island University and an M.S. in Technology Management from Columbia University.

"Galaxy is at the forefront of the two most transformative forces of our time: digital assets and data center infrastructure," said Mr. Bandrowczak. "I've spent my career helping large organizations navigate exactly that kind of change, and I'm looking forward to working with Mike and the board to support Galaxy's continued growth."

For more information on Galaxy's Board of Directors, please visit: https://www.galaxy.com/board-of-directors.

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

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