Galaxy to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

News provided byGalaxy Digital Inc.
May 21, 2026, 16:05 ET
NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY) ("Galaxy") today announced that Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and Fintech Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 11:30am ET in New York City, at Convene - etc. venues. Chris is expected to discuss key trends shaping the digital asset ecosystem and the rising importance of HPC data centers to meet AI's growing power and compute demands.
A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on Galaxy's Investor Relations website: https://investor.galaxy.com/. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Galaxy's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.
Galaxy will also be participating in several other upcoming industry conferences.
Details of the Events:
Event: Benchmark-StoneX Digital Assets Summit
Date: May 27, 2026
Event: Goldman Sachs European Financials Conference
Date: June 2, 2026
Event: Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Fintech Conference
Date: June 4, 2026
Event: Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference
Date: June 9, 2026
Event: Macquarie AI Infrastructure Conference
Date: June 10, 2026
Event: Rosenblatt Age of AI Conference
Date: June 10, 2026
Event: Citizens Digital Infrastructure Forum
Date: June 25, 2026
Event: Goldman Sachs 2026 Digital Assets Conference
Date: June 30, 2026
About Galaxy
Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.
Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com
SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.
Investor Relations Contact: Jonathan Goldowsky, [email protected]; Media Relations Contact: Michael Wursthorn, [email protected]
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