Galaxy to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY) ("Galaxy") today announced that Chris Ferraro, President and Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at Piper Sandler's Global Exchange and Fintech Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 11:30am ET in New York City, at Convene - etc. venues. Chris is expected to discuss key trends shaping the digital asset ecosystem and the rising importance of HPC data centers to meet AI's growing power and compute demands.

A link to the live webcast of the presentation will be available on Galaxy's Investor Relations website: https://investor.galaxy.com/. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on Galaxy's Investor Relations website shortly after the event.

Galaxy will also be participating in several other upcoming industry conferences.

Details of the Events:

Event: Benchmark-StoneX Digital Assets Summit

Date: May 27, 2026

Event: Goldman Sachs European Financials Conference

Date: June 2, 2026

Event: Piper Sandler Global Exchange and Fintech Conference

Date: June 4, 2026

Event: Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference

Date: June 9, 2026

Event: Macquarie AI Infrastructure Conference

Date: June 10, 2026

Event: Rosenblatt Age of AI Conference

Date: June 10, 2026

Event: Citizens Digital Infrastructure Forum

Date: June 25, 2026

Event: Goldman Sachs 2026 Digital Assets Conference

Date: June 30, 2026

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.

Investor Relations Contact: Jonathan Goldowsky, [email protected]; Media Relations Contact: Michael Wursthorn, [email protected]