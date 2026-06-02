Galaxy Launches Institutional OTC Prediction Markets Trading

Galaxy to offer institutional clients sophisticated, multi-asset hedging strategies around event-driven markets; executes $10 million trade with crypto-native hedge fund Arca on Kalshi at launch

NEW YORK, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) today announced the launch of institutional OTC prediction markets trading through its Global Markets trading desk. With this offering, Galaxy can now enable hedge funds, family offices, and other institutional clients to access prediction market liquidity at sizes and with a level of discretion not available through retail interfaces.

The offering covers instruments referencing non-sports event contracts traded on Kalshi and Polymarket -- spanning economic, political, geopolitical, and other event-driven markets -- with plans to expand to additional platforms. Galaxy can also pair prediction market positions with hedges in equities, commodities, and other assets, giving clients the ability to build complete risk strategies around a single event rather than managing exposure in silos.

Galaxy has already put the offering to work, executing a $10 million trade with Arca, a crypto-native hedge fund, on the outcomes associated with the passage of the CLARITY ACT. Galaxy's OTC desk facilitated Arca's trade, enabling them to take a precise position tied directly to the outcome, accessing institutional-scale liquidity and executing the trade efficiently on a bilateral basis.

"Event-driven markets are becoming core to how sophisticated investors express macro views, and they deserve institutional infrastructure to match," said Jason Urban, Global Co-Head of Digital Assets at Galaxy. "We're giving clients a principal counterparty that can warehouse risk, build hedged strategies across asset classes, and execute at sizes and scale that actually matter to their overall portfolios."

"Arca is currently investing in themes closely related to the negotiations in Washington over CLARITY," said Jeff Dorman, Chief Investment Officer at Arca. "Hedging via prediction markets on CLARITY is one of the most appropriate vehicles currently, but prediction markets are currently not a sophisticated institutional market with enough liquidity for a fund of our size. By utilizing the OTC market with Galaxy, we were able to execute a trade that best suits our fund strategy."

Galaxy's participation as a principal counterparty has a broader effect on these markets. As institutional capital flows into prediction markets through facilitators like Galaxy, Galaxy believes the prices on these platforms should become more reflective of professional analysis -- and more useful as signals for investors, policymakers, and corporates watching the same outcomes.

Galaxy conducts this activity solely with institutional counterparties and evaluates offerings on a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction basis in light of applicable legal and regulatory considerations.

About Galaxy

Galaxy Digital Inc. (Nasdaq: GLXY) is a global leader in digital assets and data center infrastructure, delivering solutions that accelerate progress in finance and artificial intelligence. Our digital assets platform offers institutional access to trading, advisory, asset management, staking, self-custody, and tokenization technology. In addition, we develop and operate cutting-edge data center infrastructure to power AI and HPC workloads. Our 1.6 GW Helios campus in Texas positions Galaxy among the largest and fastest-growing data center developers in North America. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. Additional information about Galaxy's businesses and products is available on www.galaxy.com.

CAUTION ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this document may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our or our management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about onchain business, are forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to estimates, projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us taking into account information currently available to us. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to our entry into the predication markets business; (2) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (3) the possibility that we may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (4) changes or events that impact the cryptocurrency and AI/HPC industry, including potential regulation, that are out of our control; (5) the risk that our business will not grow in line with our expectations or continue on its current trajectory; (6) the possibility that our addressable market is smaller than we have anticipated and/or that we may not gain share of it; (7) any delay or failure to consummate our business mandates or achieve our business pipeline goals; (8) liquidity or economic conditions impacting our business; (9) technological challenges, cyber incidents or exploits; and (10) those other risks contained in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, available at www.sec.gov. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a decline in the digital asset market or general economic conditions; a delay or failure in developing infrastructure for our business or our businesses achieving our mandates; and changes in applicable law or regulation and adverse regulatory developments. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, they could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. You should not take any statement regarding past trends or activities as a representation that the trends or activities will continue in the future. Accordingly, you should not put undue reliance on these statements.

©Copyright Galaxy Digital 2026. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Galaxy Digital Inc.

Investor Relations Contact, Jonathan Goldowsky, [email protected]; Media Relations Contact, Michael Wursthorn, [email protected]