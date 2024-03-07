Galaxsys enters North American market with Fortunecoins.com

Under the terms of the partnership, Fortune Coins Casino will be taking on Galaxsys' suite of games, including the groundbreaking Plinkoman, slots, instant, and other popular game formats to bring unique entertainment experiences to its player network.

TORONTO, March 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Blazesoft's Fortune Coins Casino , one of the leading social casino operators in the U.S. and Canada and game developer Galaxsys are pleased to announce their strategic partnership to bring exciting new online casino games to Fortunecoins.com .

With this partnership, Galaxsys adds North America to its list of markets of operations, making its debut to the North American market via Fortunecoins.com . The partnership will see vast exposure for Galaxsys while simultaneously expanding Fortune Coins Casino's portfolio of free-to-play games.

Galaxsys’ Plinkoman is notorious for its adrenaline-fuelled features and simple gameplay, now on Fortunecoins.com. Game developer Galaxsys enters the North American market with Blazesoft's flagship brand, Fortunecoins.com, launching a suite of its free-to-play games on the platform. (CNW Group/Blazesoft Ltd.)

Fortune Coins Casino Program Manager Kfir Marmur said of the collaboration: "We are always looking for ways to enhance our offerings and provide our Fortune Coins players with a best-in-class gaming experience. Partnering with Galaxsys allows us to continue to provide access to some of the most innovative and exciting games in the market."

As part of the agreement, Fortunecoins.com will have access to Galaxsys' extensive portfolio of 30+ games, including slots, plinko, instant, and other popular casino game formats. This includes notable game titles, Plinkoman and Penalty, both visually appealing and highly engaging, with unique features and gameplay mechanics to maintain a captivating player experience.

Teni Grigoryan, Head of Sales Department at Galaxsys commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Fortunecoins.com and provide our highly engaging and unique games to one of the top social casinos in North America. We have been looking forward to this partnership to happen and getting into the social casino market is an exciting step forward for us. Galaxsys is expanding its market reach and to date we have over 150+ partners, and with our award-winning games, we are confident the mutual growth opportunities are assured between the companies.

Led by a team of industry professionals, Galaxsys prides itself on "delivering successful solutions to everyone." As a leading provider in the fast and skill games vertical, Galaxsys has over 30 online games developed in-house, 170+ supported currencies, and 150+ global partners.

As Blazesoft's first social gaming platform, Fortunecoins.com has gained a reputation as a premier destination for casino-style gaming in the U.S. In the last year alone, Fortune Coins Casino has seen stable growth month-over-month after onboarding 17 industry-established gaming providers and adding 266 games, totaling to 350+ games in its library.

The partnership between Fortune Coins Casino and Galaxsys will continue to enhance the website's content offering, with both companies committed to providing an exhilarating gaming experience to players. Since the partnership is now in full swing, Fortunecoins.com players can look forward to enjoying Galaxsys' innovative and immersive games.

Blazesoft Ltd. is a pioneering force in the online entertainment industry, dedicated to redefining the boundaries of entertainment through cutting-edge technology and innovative gaming experiences. As a leading provider of online entertainment solutions, Blazesoft has garnered a reputation for excellence, marked by its commitment to player satisfaction, industry-leading partnerships, and a diverse range of high-quality games.

Founded on a vision of delivering immersive and engaging gaming experiences, Blazesoft has rapidly emerged as a trusted name in the gaming landscape. With an ever-expanding portfolio of brands, including FortuneCoins.com , ZulaCasino.com, and Sportzino.com , the company is set to shape the future of online gaming. For more information, please visit blazesoft.ca .

Galaxsys is a rising star gaming studio that provides a cutting-edge gaming experience to our partners and their players worldwide. We offer a diverse range of 30+ fast and skill games, with a focus on innovation and player engagement. Our team of 60+ experienced and creative iGaming veterans is committed to providing products built with the latest technologies and innovative solutions.

Our Fast Games portfolio includes a range of instant, crash, mines, and plinko games that are preferred by players who enjoy quick winnings.

In addition to our Fast Games portfolio, we offer Skill Games that include traditional games like dominoes and backgammon, as well as new and innovative concepts as Hexagon. These skill-based games are designed to challenge players' strategic thinking and offer competitive gaming experiences.

Established in 2021, we have already won three notable awards, including the "Fast Games Provider of the Year" award from SiGMA Europe Awards, the "Game Innovation of the Year" award from Starlet Awards, and the "Innovative Product" award from the Romanian Gambling Industry Grand Awards.

Recently, Galaxsys has been recognized as the "Industry Rising Star of the Year" at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards 2023. For more information, please visit galaxsys.co

