Galaxia Takes Another Leap Forward in Canadian Space Exploration with the Launch of MÖBIUS -1

HALIFAX, NS, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Galaxia is thrilled to announce the launch of MÖBIUS-1 on Monday June 23, 2025. This is a groundbreaking moment for satellite development and the Canadian space industry. MÖBIUS -1 was deployed into orbit by SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket as part of the Transporter 14 mission.

MÖBIUS ™'s platform and unique status as a software-defined satellite (SDS) differentiates it from traditional hardware and is the first virtual satellite as a service platform that has ever launched. The platform allows clients to adapt their observation goals and provide real-time data. As part of the Launch and Early Orbit Phase (LEOP) Galaxia's Space Command and Control Team has begun tracking and communicating with the spacecraft to ensure the satellite is in a stable orbit and will be ready for operation soon.



With previous heritage in spaceborne systems, this launch marks Galaxia's first dedicated deployment of its proprietary software-defined satellite architecture. MÖBIUS-1 is not only the first commercial satellite to be built and launched in Atlantic Canada, but also a foundational step toward the first fully virtualized satellite system, similar to cloud computers on Earth. Designed to support MissionOne, Galaxia's turnkey space service, MÖBIUS-1 enables clients to deploy, update, and operate custom applications from Earth, using cloud-like infrastructure. From AI model execution to edge-based data analysis, MÖBIUS-1 makes advanced space capabilities accessible without requiring clients to build, launch, or directly manage their own satellites, lowering barriers, reducing latency, and dramatically accelerating time to orbit.

Arad Gharagozli, CEO of Galaxia emphasized that "Our MÖBIUS platform turns satellites into smart, cloud-like platforms - updatable, intelligent, and sovereign by design." Galaxia's innovation and independence in Canadian space construction has been a tireless journey, and MÖBIUS -1 represents the culmination of such efforts. Arad added, this is just the beginning- MÖBIUS and it's derivatives will soon fill mission-critical gaps across sovereign defense and commercial markets."

Built with Canadian software and hardware and operated through domestic ground infrastructure, MÖBIUS-1 enhances national sovereignty by enabling real-time, proactive monitoring, detection, and response to emerging threats, both commercial and defense-related. Its Earth Observation capabilities support a diverse range of applications including maritime security, tracking dark vessels and combating illegal fishing operations. As Canada builds toward independent space infrastructure, Galaxia is leading the charge, delivering scalable, intelligent systems that strengthen national defense and technological self-reliance.

