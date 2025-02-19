Gairloch Breaks Ground on Craft Residences, Reinforcing Confidence in Toronto's Real Estate Future

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Gairloch and Tenblock have officially started construction at Craft Residences, a significant milestone against the backdrop of a challenging real estate market where many projects remain stalled. The boutique 8-storey, 87-unit project marks Gairloch's third project in the west end of Toronto—following the success of Junction Point and 383 Sorauren—this project underscores the developer's belief in The Junction as a thriving residential hub.

"Craft is our latest development in The Junction," says Bill Gairdner, President, Gairloch. "Boutique buildings like this are becoming less and less common, especially in desirable neighbourhoods like The Junction. We are thrilled to be breaking ground."

Craft Residences, designed by BDP Quadrangle with interiors by Mason Studio, blends contemporary design with authentic urban living. With a focus on well-planned interiors and a handcrafted brick façade, the development respects the neighbourhood's character while pushing forward with a strong modern aesthetic—responding to the growing demand for mid-rise living on Toronto's avenues and exemplifying Gairloch's commitment to building thoughtful, well-connected urban spaces.

The groundbreaking of Craft Residences marks another milestone for Gairloch, a developer dedicated to design-led, mid-rise-focused projects in Toronto. In a challenging market, this independent development team continues to push forward, delivering thoughtfully designed housing in Toronto. Having recently completed Junction Point (111 units) and 1414 Bayview (57 units), Gairloch is now preparing for occupancy at Leaside Common, a 200-unit development at Bayview and Eglinton—further reinforcing its commitment to shaping well-integrated, vibrant communities. Through past, current and future projects, Gairloch continues to demonstrate confidence in Toronto's long-term growth bringing new housing to the city.

Gairloch is a renowned multi-disciplinary real estate organization specializing in the acquisition, development, and construction of urban infill projects. Their award-winning approach, emphasizing design and thoughtful execution, has led to excellence in building communities through quality sites, collaborative relationships, and exceptional design, setting them apart as integral community contributors.

