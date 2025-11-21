GAC Unveils "Four Growth Engines," Reforging a New GAC at 2025 Guangzhou Auto Show

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- On November 21, the 23rd Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition opened at the Canton Fair Complex. At this year's show, GAC presented the key achievements of the "Panyu Action" one year after its launch, marking significant progress in organizational reform and innovation.

With user-centric, GAC is sharpening its core competitiveness around "understanding users better, responding faster, and advancing stronger technologies." GAC officially introduced its Four Growth Engines--new technology, new products, new services, and a new ecosystem--to accelerate the creation of a "New GAC."

New Technology: GAC will drive breakthroughs across new-energy drivetrains, safety, intelligent chassis systems, and AI technologies, aiming to enhance user experience and enrich mobility.

New Products: By building a comprehensive R&D system for its own brands, GAC will respond precisely to user expectations, offering diversified solutions that meet needs ranging from daily commuting to premium travel experiences.

New Services: GAC is advancing channel transformation to make services more accessible, while continuously enhancing OTA capabilities. Over 300 features and experience upgrades have been added or optimized, ensuring vehicles stay "always updated and continuously improving in value."

New Ecosystem: GAC will deepen open collaboration across energy ecosystems, charging networks, intelligent platforms, and business model innovation, forging a user-centric ecosystem with shared benefits.

At the 2025 Guangzhou Auto Show, GAC showcased a wide portfolio of intelligent vehicles and mobility solutions. Among its own brands, the flagship HYPTEC A800--jointly developed with HUAWEI--made its official debut. GAC presented multiple versions of the S7, M8 Qian Kun, and S9 Qian Kun. AION exhibited the AION UT Super and AION i60.

In the joint-venture segment, GAC Honda displayed popular models, including the Accord and Odyssey. GAC Toyota highlighted the latest achievements of its "Powerful in Both Petrol and Hybrid" strategy.

In commercial vehicles, the GAC Commercial Vehicles' new-energy heavy-duty truck T9 was officially launched. Mobility service platform Ruqi Mobility (OnTime) and GAC Toyota Engine also joined the exhibition.

With the Four Growth Engines as its foundation, GAC remains committed to delivering a better mobility experience for users' worldwide--creating higher-quality, intelligent, and greener travel for the future.

