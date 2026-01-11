GAC Magazine Battery and Solid-State Battery Win Top National Honor

BEIJING, Jan. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- On December 29, the "Forging the Path to National Strength: China's Manufacturing Achievements Under the 14th Five-Year Plan," jointly organized by the National Museum of China and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, officially opened at the National Museum of China, showcasing more than 300 top national achievements. GAC's "National Outstanding Engineer Team" successfully developed both the Magazine Battery and the Solid-State Battery, which were selected for the exhibition.

The GAC Magazine Battery is the first battery system to pass both the nail penetration no-flame and non-ignition safety tests. By utilizing ultra-high intrinsic safety cells, an all-weather "vehicle-end + cloud-based" active safety monitoring system, and a multi-dimensional safety protection system, the Magazine Battery achieves three layers of protection: core, active, and passive. Its safety performance far exceeds the electric vehicles traction battery safety requirements (GB38031-2025), which will take effect on July 1, 2026. Currently, the Magazine Battery has a cumulative deployment of 1.3 million vehicles with zero spontaneous combustion and over 50 billion kilometers of safe travel, providing users with robust safety assurance for every journey.

GAC's self-developed large-capacity solid-state battery has achieved an energy density exceeding 400 Wh/kg and easily passes rigorous safety tests such as 200°C thermal chamber and nail penetration tests, effectively addressing users' range anxiety and safety concerns. Innovations in materials and processes have placed the solid-state battery at the forefront of the industry in key indicators such as safety, energy density, and cycle life, providing a superior power solution for the future development of NEVs. Currently, a pilot production line for GAC's solid-state battery has been established, capable of mass-producing vehicle-grade solid-state batteries over 60 Ah, marking a critical step toward the goal of full vehicle integration by 2026.

Over the years, GAC has been steadily enhancing its competitiveness through innovations across intelligent connectivity, NEV powertrains technologies, and forward-looking technologies. Looking ahead, GAC will continue to deepen its efforts in the intelligent connected NEV field, leveraging more leading technological achievements to drive industry progress.

