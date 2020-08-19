GA-ASI to Host Strategic Industry Engagements in Canada

Canadian Businesses with Aerospace Capabilities, Remote Piloted Systems and Autonomous Technologies Are Encouraged to Apply

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), a leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS), announced that it will engage Canadian companies to participate in the development and success of the MQ-9B SkyGuardian® RPAS. Companies with an interest in participating can apply using GA-ASI's web-based participation request form.

"GA-ASI is always looking to build on our existing Canadian industry relationships," said Linden Blue, CEO, GA-ASI. "A strong North American industrial partnership contributes to the growth and success of our domestic and international endeavors. Team SkyGuardian Canada is aimed at building long-term relationships that advance Remotely Piloted Systems and Autonomous Technologies (RPS-AT) and developing sustainable jobs in Canada."

Companies with proven aerospace and defense capabilities in the following areas are encouraged to apply:

Aircraft Operations & Maintenance (O&M)

Sensor Data Processing, Exploitation and Dissemination (PED)

Airborne Sensors/Payloads

Global Supply Chain for aircraft components & manufacturing

Research and Development (R&D) related projects for Unmanned Aircraft Systems

Canadian companies are invited to submit a request to participate, along with their company profiles and additional information requested through the Strategic Industry Engagement Request form, located at https://www.ga-asi.com/canada-industry-engagement. The registration site will remain open until September 19, 2020. Companies will be notified in October if they have been selected to participate.

Hi-resolution images of MQ-9B SkyGuardian are available to qualified media outlets from GA-ASI. For more information on Team SkyGuardian Canada, go to http://www.ga-asi.com/teamskyguardiancanada.

About GA-ASI

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI), an affiliate of General Atomics, is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems, including the Predator® RPA series and the Lynx® Multi-mode Radar. With more than six million flight hours, GA-ASI provides long-endurance, mission-capable aircraft with integrated sensor and data link systems required to deliver persistent flight that enables situational awareness and rapid strike. The company also produces a variety of ground control stations and sensor control/image analysis software, offers pilot training and support services, and develops meta-material antennas. For more information, visit www.ga-asi.com.

