OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - "We the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), fully endorse and will stand behind the comprehensive deal outlined by President Biden that would lead to an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all the hostages, a significant and sustained increase in humanitarian assistance for distribution throughout Gaza, and an enduring end to the crisis with Israel's security interests and Gazan civilian safety assured. We reaffirm our support for a credible pathway towards peace leading to a two State solution.

"We call on Hamas to accept this deal, that Israel is ready to move forward with, and we urge all countries with influence over Hamas to help ensure that it does so."

