G3 announces plans for new elevators in Alberta and Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - G3 is pleased to announce plans to build two new grain elevators in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

G3 Rycroft, Alberta and G3 Melfort, Saskatchewan will each have a capacity of 42,000 tonnes. Both new facilities will be located on CN Rail.

Construction will begin later this year, pending final regulatory approvals, with completion expected in early 2023.

Both new elevators will be built with the same high-efficiency features as G3's other new facilities in Western Canada: a loop track that can quickly load a 150-car unit train, the ability to unload a Super-B truck in less than five minutes, excellent road access for area producers and rail links to export markets.

"We are excited to extend our network of high efficiency facilities to the farming communities around Rycroft and Melfort," says G3 CEO Don Chapman. "G3 is keeping grain moving to market, and that means more delivery opportunities for our farmer customers, and faster service which saves farmers time and money."

G3 currently has 17 grain elevators across Western Canada including two which opened this year: G3 Vermilion, Alberta and G3 Swift Current, Saskatchewan. G3 Terminal Vancouver, a state-of-the-art grain export terminal on the West Coast, opened in 2020..

About G3

G3 was created with the vision of building a smarter path from farmers' fields to global markets. Today, G3 is transforming the way grain moves with an expanding network of facilities that set new standards for fast, safe and reliable operations. We focus on efficiency to create opportunity for our customers across Canada and around the world. G3 Terminal Vancouver, a state-of-the art export facility, is adding more speed and efficiency to our grain supply chain. G3 is a Canadian company, and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

SOURCE G3 Canada Limited

For further information: G3 Media Relations: 1-204-983-3101, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.cwb.ca

