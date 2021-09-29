G20 EMPOWER Presents Best Practices Playbook 2021: Empowering Women to Lead the "New Normal" World

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - On the heels of the G20 Ministerial Conference on Women's Empowerment that was held on August 26th, where the G20 EMPOWER Alliance delivered its Final Communiqué to G20 leaders, the alliance is pleased to announce the launch of its G20 EMPOWER Best Practices Playbook, available from the G20 website .

Assembled in collaboration with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the G20 EMPOWER Best Practices Playbook 2021 groups over 150 best practices from 23 countries and a variety of industries, providing examples of policies and actions adopted by the private sector to strengthen companies' commitments and performance to the advancement of women as leaders. The Playbook focuses on three pillars of the G20 EMPOWER Alliance under the 2021 Italian G20 EMPOWER Presidency: Measuring to improve, building and nourishing an efficient and sustainable women talent pipeline, and enabling women to lead the future.

The Playbook is designed to:

Present best practices/policies from G20 countries across private sector industries and organizations, in order to acquire ideas and insights which can be adopted and implemented in the context of each organization;

Enable G20 countries' governments to learn about the best practices implemented across the private sector and inspire policies to reinforce the best practices at the country level;

Enable G20 EMPOWER Advocates to share their best practices publicly with organizations and countries promoting women's leadership and empowerment;

Connect companies and leaders to learn from each other and reinforce the G20 EMPOWER network across G20 countries, and ultimately drive actionable, measurable progress as it relates to women's representation in leadership now and in the future.

"Business leaders have exceptional power to enable the advancement of women as leaders in their organizations, and a vital part of progress is providing a blueprint for success," commented Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO of BBTV, and Co-Chair of G20 EMPOWER. "The Best Practices Playbook is more than a guide, it's a wealth of proven case studies to help leaders set relevant goals for their organizations, measure their progress, and track to success. Diverse leadership is vital to a more holistic and successful global economy, and the playbook is a vital keystone at a time when the world needs to build back better."

The 2021 Playbook builds on the practices collected in 2020, supported by the OECD, ILO, and McKinsey, and led to the publication of the G20 EMPOWER report 'Policies and Practices to Promote Women in Leadership Roles in the Private Sector.' It aims to be a living knowledge sharing platform for organizations and leaders working on accelerating women's leadership and empowerment in the private sector and beyond.

About G20 EMPOWER

The G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women's Economic Representation (G20 EMPOWER) was launched at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, following the suggestion of Canada. Under the Italian Presidency, the G20 EMPOWER is led by Paola Mascaro, President of Valore D, with the support of the Italian Department for Equal Opportunities. The purpose of the Alliance is to build and maintain a network within the private sector to identify the challenges, share the lessons learned and the best practices to support greater equity in the advancement of women's leadership. The G20 EMPOWER Alliance is working to deliver its proposals at the G20 Leaders' Summit.

