FYTERTECH® LAUNCHES SECONDARY SPILL CONTROL CATEGORY AND RECYCLED RAG RUG EXPANSION

DE PERE, Wis., Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- FyterTech Nonwovens, a leader in the sorbent industry is launching a category within their Spilfyter® brand offering, along with a new product expansion on an already popular line. Looking to grow their already robust catalog available at www.fytertech.com, FyterTech can now provide a more diverse range of products to meet their growing customer base with these new products.

The Spilfyter brand is now serving the secondary spill containment market with its new line-up of spill trays, drum pallets, and intermediate bulk container containment (IBC) solutions delivering spill compliance and peace of mind. Designed to handle a high degree of resistance from a wide range of chemicals and made of impact and UV resistant polyethylene, this line-up can handle whatever the industrial environment demands. The unique nestable designs save space both in logistics and warehousing when not in-use, saving valuable freight and storage costs.

"Keeping facilities and the environment safe and compliant should the unthinkable happen is always a priority at FyterTech", said Christin Wam vice president of marketing at FyterTech. "We are excited to now be able to offer a solution that meets bulk storage requirements our customers may have while sourcing their additional sorbent and safety materials."

The next innovation FyterTech is bringing to market is the Spilfyter recycled rag rug mat featuring a poly backing. This 28"x58" absorbent mat made from post-industrial fibers is designed to protect the surface below from slow drips while creating a non-slip work surface to walk over or stand on. This product enhances their recently launched recycled rag rug line that is re-engineered to be 30% stronger and absorb 40% more than similar previous product offerings – and it's all made with pride in their De Pere, Wisconsin facility.

FyterTech Nonwovens, headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, is one of the world's largest vertically integrated sorbent manufacturers, dedicated to providing innovative fluid control solutions like absorbents and wipers across industrial, commercial, medical, and environmental applications. FyterTech offers a wide range of spill containment products through its Spilfyter®, SpilfyterMED®, Sustayn®, and Essentials™ brands. FyterTech products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold in more than 60 countries and 6 continents. For additional information, please visit www.fytertech.com

