FyterTech Announces Acquisition that will Strengthen Local Service and Commitment to the Canadian Market

DE PERE, Wis., April 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- FyterTech Nonwovens, LLC, a leader in fluid management and environmental safety solutions, today announced the acquisition of Spill Solutions Canada, more commonly known as ESP Canada, a long-standing partner in the Canadian market.

FyterTech Nonwovens announced the acquisition of Spill Solutions Canada, more commonly known as ESP Canada. Post this FyterTech Nonwovens, LLC, a leader in fluid management and environmental safety solutions expands its global footprint by acquiring Spill Solutions Canada, more commonly known as ESP Canada.

This strategic acquisition reinforces FyterTech's commitment to delivering enhanced service, regional expertise, and expanded support to customers throughout Canada and North America. By formally bringing together the organizations and forming Fytertech Nonwovens Canada Ltd, FyterTech will significantly improve their ability to provide local inventory, support, and relationships for Canadian customers.

"This acquisition is about being closer to our customers and integrating into the local market," said Matt Wild, chief executive officer of FyterTech. "Canada is a very important strategic market that we are excited to be able to serve with improved responsiveness, localized inventory, and regionally based team. We are reaffirming our long-term commitment to Canada."

"I am particularly excited about how the new organization can leverage the strength of FyterTech alongside the continuity of the local leadership and experience of our teams in Canada," added Eymbert Vaandering, managing director of the newly formed entity. "By formally aligning we will provide more continuity as we service the market with local distribution, in-country expertise, and the scale of FyterTech's business systems, we are strengthening our competitive position and investing to grow market share across Canada and better serve our customers."

In addition to FyterTech strengthening their presence in the Canadian market, the acquisition significantly enhances FyterTech's technical depth. Spill Solutions Canada and ESP Canada contribute specialized expertise in strategic growth categories central to long-term expansion plans.

"Acquiring an established market leader accelerates our progress," commented Matt Wild. "By integrating their expertise and sharing those best practices across our U.S. operations, we will strengthen our capabilities and cultivate subject-matter experts throughout our North American sales organization."

With the transaction now complete, FyterTech is focused on seamless integration and unlocking the full value of these partnerships. The company remains committed to building on this momentum, is concentrated on a smooth transition for its customers, and welcomes its new employees.

About FyterTech Nonwovens

FyterTech Nonwovens, headquartered in De Pere, Wisconsin, is one of the world's largest vertically integrated sorbent manufacturers, dedicated to providing innovative fluid control solutions like absorbents and wipers across industrial, commercial, medical, and environmental applications. FyterTech offers a wide range of spill containment products through its Spilfyter®, SpilfyterMED®, Sustayn®, and Essentials™ brands. FyterTech products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and sold in more than 60 countries and 6 continents. For additional information, please visit www.fytertech.com

Contact: Cj Wam, Vice President – Marketing [email protected]

SOURCE FyterTech Nonwovens