FYLD Integrates With Procore to Bridge the Gap Between Construction Field Work and Back Office, Leading to 12% Productivity Gains

DENVER, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- FYLD , the AI-powered, field work effectiveness platform for the global infrastructure sector, today announced its integration with Procore , the leading global provider of construction management software. The integration bridges the gap between field operations and project management, resulting in productivity gains of up to 12% in 6 short weeks, and reducing safety risks by more than 48%. The over 2 million construction industry workers using Procore will now be able to effortlessly sync field data including automated workflows, video risk assessments, and worksite delays.

"FYLD and Procore have the same mission: improving the lives of construction workers and managers by enabling them to effectively and safely deliver each and every day's field operations," said Shelley Copsey, CEO and Co-founder of FYLD. "Together, we are conquering the challenges that those on the job face every day with a solution that provides complete visibility and insight into risks before they happen."

Today's field managers face obstacles that hinder their productivity, impact budgets, and ultimately jeopardize field workers' safety. Field operations and project management data are often siloed and not displayed in real-time, which makes it difficult to monitor job progress, address safety, and compliance issues, and access insights. This separation also limits communication and collaboration between teams.

Field managers get instant visibility into job progress, safety assessments, and compliance measures so that they can proactively identify trends and mitigate risks before they impact projects. This integration is accessible directly on field workers' mobile devices, equipping both parties with:

FYLD's AI-driven insights integrated into Procore, provide comprehensive views of video risk assessments (VRA), job evidence, blockers, permits, wrap-ups, and custom forms directly within Procore. This visibility enables proactive decision-making, as field managers can anticipate potential issues, identify trends, and mitigate risks before they impact project timelines or safety by leveraging historical and new data. Improved safety and productivity: By predicting safety risks and operational challenges fast and early on, field managers are provided with recommendations to put in place. Automated workflows provide actionable insights, leading to resource optimization, streamlined operations, and achieving project milestones more efficiently.

For more information on how to access the FYLD-Procore integration, please visit t he Procore App Marketplace .

About FYLD

Founded in 2020, FYLD offers an AI-driven digital platform that empowers field managers to make proactive, data-led decisions in real time and transform operational processes and procedures with data. A unique collaboration between SGN, Boston Consulting Group's BCG X and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP) FYLD is redefining the execution of field workforce operations in the infrastructure sector globally. Recognized as a breakthrough platform with awards from the Energy Innovation Council, CEMEX Ventures global construction tech startup competition and UK IT Awards, FYLD is ushering in a new era for productivity, safety, quality and sustainability in the field. Visit https://www.fyld.ai/ for more.

About Procore

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) creates software for people who build the world. With a focus on providing timely and accurate data for all, Procore transforms the construction industry one project at a time - from hospitals and skyscrapers to airports and stadiums. Beyond its connected, innovative technology, Procore empowers the industry and its communities through Procore.org. For more information, visit www.procore.com .

