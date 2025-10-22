FYihealth group expands to 370 Locations Nationwide; Achieving Record Growth in 2025

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - FYidoctors, Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization, announces record-breaking growth in 2025, completing 22 clinic mergers and acquisitions. This optometry consilidation brings the total number of FYihealth group locations to 370 locations across all brands including FYidoctors, Visique, solis optics, and BonLook, extending access to high-quality, personalized eye care for more Canadians than ever before.

"This year has been a milestone for FYidoctors," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, CEO and Chair of FYihealth group. "Our record growth in Canada reflects our ongoing commitment to providing doctor-led, innovative eye care in communities from coast to coast. Each new clinic we welcome represents another opportunity to deliver on our mission of enhancing lives through better sight and eye health."

FYidoctors' growth strategy is centered on partnerships with like-minded doctors that share the organization's values of medical excellence, patient-first care, and local community engagement. By integrating with the FYidoctors model, partner clinics gain access to advanced technologies like Ocumetra which is used to measure to progression of myopia, leading-edge products like the exactFit™ portfolio of lenses, and operational support, while remaining rooted in the local communities they serve.

"Partnering with FYidoctors is an exciting step forward." says Dr. Corine Buettner, Lead Optometrist at FYidoctors Ottawa Orleans. "We're now part of a Canada-wide network of optometrists who truly care about patients and support local growth. With access to national resources and high-quality Canadian-made lenses, we're proud to offer even more to our community."

FYidoctors has welcomed new clinics across Alberta (4), British Columbia (3), Saskatchewan (2), and Ontario (6), with seven more expected by early 2026.

"We are deeply proud of our clinician partners, teams, and support staff whose dedication drives this success," added Trevor Bartlett, COO of FYihealth group. "As we look ahead, we remain focused on sustainable growth that prioritizes patient care, innovation, and supporting doctors in doing what they do best."

FYihealth group is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization comprised of FYidoctors, Visique, BonLook, and solis optics. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies from 2020-2025, certified as a Great Place to Work® in both Canada and the USA, and named on Globe & Mail's Report on Business' Canada's Top Growing Companies list for four consecutive years, the organization operates over 370 locations across the country. Rooted in a mission to enhance lives, FYihealth group supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives. Key programs include the FYidoctors Mobile Optometry Clinic -- designed to bring high-quality, patient-first eye care directly to underserved communities across Canada -- as well as support for the next generation of optometrists through funding and partnerships with the University of Waterloo School of Optometry and Vision Science, the École d'optométrie de l'Université de Montréal, and the New England College of Optometry (NECO). For more information, please visit www.fyihealthgroup.com

