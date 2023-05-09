FYidoctors named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for the fourth consecutive year

Company's sustained commitment to business excellence earns it prestigious Gold status

TORONTO, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - FYidoctors was recognized for overall business performance and sustained growth with a prestigious Canada's Best Managed Companies designation. The 2023 Best Managed program award winners are amongst the best-in-class of Canadian-owned and managed companies with leadership in the areas of strategy, capabilities, innovation, culture, commitment, financials, and sustainable growth.

Now in its 30th year, Canada's Best Managed Companies is one of the country's leading business awards programs recognizing Canadian-owned and managed companies for their innovative, world-class business practices.

As Canada's largest eye care provider, with over 630 doctors and over 350 clinics serving Canadians from coast to coast, FYidoctors' recognition is fueled by our passion for enhancing lives through providing exceptional, modern patient care. We believe that patients should come before products, and the people we serve have always been at the core of our care. Having achieved Best Managed Companies standard for the past four years, FYidoctors has now attained the Gold standing.

2022 came with some aggressive strategies and projects for FYidoctors. With two new flagship clinics opening located in Calgary and Vancouver, Delta Ophthalmic laboratory setting record high jobs per day, launching a Forgivable Loan Future Vision Leaders program for new optometry grads, and kickstarting a best-in-class omnichannel patient experience, FYidoctors maintained financial strength while delivering on operational excellence. FYidoctors continues to be investing in leading optometric technology and the future optometrists of tomorrow (education investments).

"This year's Best Managed winners displayed courage, resourcefulness, and creativity as they explored new avenues for advancement," says Lorrie King, partner at Deloitte Private and co-leader for Canada's Best Managed Companies program. "We're extremely proud to recognize the impressive achievements of companies such as FYidoctors in this particularly rapidly evolving business world. Their successes demonstrate the importance of strong leadership and forethought in driving long-term growth."

Program applicants are evaluated by an independent judging panel comprised of representatives from program sponsors in addition to special guest judges. 2023 Best Managed companies share commonalities including putting their people and culture at the forefront, focusing on their ESG strategies, and doubling down on accelerated digitization.

"This is an exciting milestone for our organization to win this award for the fourth year in a row," shares Dr. Alan Ulsifer, Chair & CEO FYidoctors. "Since FYidoctors inception 15 years ago, our growing team of doctors are committed to providing patient-centric eye care to all Canadians. We have a dedicated and passionate team enhancing lives every day, all working together to help support and grow the future of optometry."

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian-owned and managed companies. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada's Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada's Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 46 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit www.bestmanagedcompanies.ca.

About FYidoctors

FYidoctors is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care and medical aesthetics treatments along with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2020, 2021 & 2022, the organization operates over 350 locations across the country. Rooted in a mission to enhance life, FYidoctors supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives. Through numerous community-centric programs and the Enhancing Life Foundation, FYidoctors enhances the lives of Canadians both inside and outside its clinic doors. For more information, please visit www.fyidoctors.com.

SOURCE FYidoctors

For further information: For media request and interviews: Gail McInnes, Believe Co., [email protected], +1 (416) 585-2090