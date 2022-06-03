FYidoctors 1,500 delegates take over Halifax for their Annual General Meeting

The Calgary-based company will welcome its employees and business partners at the Halifax Convention Centre from June 3 to 5.

HALIFAX, NS, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - FYidoctors, Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization, is proud to welcome 1,500 delegates to their annual general meeting in Halifax.

In the making since 2020, the meeting was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is now becoming a reality. The event will be hosted by Olympic medalist and three-time World Champion diver, Alexandre Despaties. During the three-day event, FYidoctors teams from every province will interact with their colleagues, learn from their leadership, gain insights from guest speakers, and enjoy what the city of Halifax has to offer.

"We are delighted and thrilled to be in Halifax this weekend with our colleagues and business partners to collaborate on the future of healthcare," said Dr. Alan Ulsifer, Chair, and CEO of FYidoctors. "We chose Halifax, again, because the Atlantic region is a very key market for us, and the community and people are amazing. There is a real opportunity to continue bringing high quality and high technology health expertise to the area, and we are committed to offering these to the kind people of this beautiful region."

"Our city is excited to welcome and host these delegates in Halifax," said Ross Jefferson, President and CEO of Discover Halifax. "The FYidoctors expansion is great news for Halifax and the entire Atlantic region, and for increasing access to optical health care."

More than 1,500 delegates will attend the event, which is one of the biggest of its kind in Halifax since 2019. The event is expected to generate up to $1,8 million in tourism spending for Halifax's economy, with more than 2,000 room nights in the city's hotels. Most of the convention's activities will occur at the Halifax Convention Centre.

With 29 clinics in the Atlantic region, FYidoctors continues to establish themselves as an organization that concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care and medical aesthetics treatments along with patient-centric products and services. Since 2015, the company has acquired 17 clinics in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island. Part of the commitment of FYidoctors to the Atlantic region is the launch of the recently acquired BonLook brand in eight selected clinics in Halifax.

FYidoctors is Canada's leading diversified healthcare organization. Doctor-led, professionally managed, and patient-focused, the organization concentrates on delivering outstanding eye care and medical aesthetics treatments along with patient-centric products and services. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies in 2020, 2021, and 2022, the organization operates over 380 locations across the country. Rooted in a mission to enhance life, FYidoctors supports a wide array of philanthropic causes and initiatives. Through numerous community-centric programs and the Enhancing Life Foundation, FYidoctors enhances the lives of Canadians both inside and outside its clinic doors. For more information, please visit www.fyidoctors.com.

