Fuzion Flooring Launches Hybrid Resilient with NXCORE: A Breakthrough in Sustainable Waterproof Flooring

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Fuzion Flooring, a Canadian leader in premium flooring solutions, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation: Hybrid Resilient with NXCORE – a revolutionary waterproof flooring product that combines environmentally conscious design, superior durability, and modern visual appeal.

Leafline from Fuzion Flooring's NXWood Collection in the Hybrid Resilient Category (CNW Group/Fuzion Flooring)

Built for the way people live – and the way the planet needs us to build – Hybrid Resilient with NXCORE redefines resilient flooring. Featuring a 100% recyclable, non-PVC core, this new category offering provides a safer, more responsible alternative to traditional vinyl-based products. It is completely waterproof, lightweight, and made to perform in high-traffic environments while delivering the elevated style Fuzion is known for.

"With NXCORE, we've created a solution that's as forward-thinking as it is functional," says Victor Liu, CEO of Fuzion Flooring. "It's not just about waterproof protection or visual impact—this product represents a meaningful step toward sustainable flooring innovation."

"Blending design and sustainability together to create a product that does it all in style is brilliant!" says Sarah Richardson, Fuzion Flooring's Brand Ambassador and celebrity TV host "This is the type of product we all need in our homes!"

Key Features of Hybrid Resilient with NXCORE:

100% Waterproof Performance – Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, basements, and commercial spaces

– Ideal for kitchens, bathrooms, basements, and commercial spaces Non-PVC, Recyclable Core – An environmentally responsible alternative to traditional vinyl

– An environmentally responsible alternative to traditional vinyl 40% Lighter than standard rigid core flooring – Easier to handle and install

than standard rigid core flooring – Easier to handle and install 55% Stronger Locking System – Enhanced durability and long-term stability

– Enhanced durability and long-term stability Design-Driven Visuals – High-definition wood textures and contemporary colour palettes

This category-defining floor delivers a new level of freedom for eco-conscious homeowners, designers, and builders—offering style, strength, and sustainability without compromise.

Hybrid Resilient with NXCORE is available now through Fuzion Flooring's distribution network across Canada.

About Fuzion Flooring

Fuzion Flooring is a Canadian flooring company that has led with innovation, style, and customer-driven design for over two decades. Offering over 500 styles of flooring across multiple product categories, Fuzion brings together quality, performance, and accessible luxury for today's homes and commercial spaces.

To learn more about Hybrid Resilient with NXCORE, visit: https://www.fuzionflooring.com/products/hybrid-resilient/

Website: www.fuzionflooring.com

